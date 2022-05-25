profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[] Date en fuite pour la PS5 Pro/New XBOX Series X|S ?
Une date de sortie en fuite pour la PS5 Pro la nouvelle Series, lors de la TCL Technology.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1529491530800668674?t=WENwCynIJAIGFnmMtoO4oA&s=19
    minbox
    posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:21 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    guiguif posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:22 PM
    la source ?
    zekk posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:22 PM
    Ça vient d'où ?
    negan posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:24 PM
    guiguif zekk Conference de TCL
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:24 PM
    guiguif zekk rajout dans l'article
    negan
    midomashakil posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:25 PM
    la series s sera la x
    la series x sera la y
    pour jouer au jeux remaster de la ps5 en 8k 320 fps
    cliana posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Bien content de ne pas l'avoir acheté.
    wazaaabi posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:35 PM
    A mon avis c’est juste des prédictions
    guiguif posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:35 PM
    negan leblogdeshacka

    j'espere 2024 quand meme
    psxbox posted the 05/25/2022 at 07:37 PM
    Malheureusement c'est plausible les rtx 4000 sortant je les vois mal rester les bras croisser sinon il va y avoit un big différence entre les pc et consoles
