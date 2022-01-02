accueil
Gamer since 1984
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2500
visites since opening :
3733953
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Pokemon Legends Arceus : A quoi ressemble-t'il en 4K FSR 60 FPS ?
Voici un aperçu de Legendes Pokémon Arceus en 4K FSR 60 fps
C'est tout joli avec sa D.A. pleine de Cell Shading
! Et j'avoue : les 60 fps lui sied bien...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/01/2022 at 12:37 AM by
suzukube
comments (
4
)
dalbog
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 01:57 AM
Le poppin est toujours affreux, ça passe mieux en portable.
Par contre ça devrait être illégal en France l'émulation, on sait tous que la plupart n'ont pas le jeu d'origine.
guiguif
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 02:04 AM
dalbog
Par contre ça devrait être illégal en France l'émulation
Seulement en France ?
suzukube
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 02:06 AM
dalbog
guiguif
Sans posséder de Nintendo Switch ni le jeu Légendes Pokémon Arceus, c'est clairement idéal.
Même avec, les mods utilisés dans cette vidéo sont également interdit : il s'agit d'une violation de la propriété intellectuelle de Nintendo.
Cette vidéo n'a que pour but de montrer à quoi pourrait ressembler le jeu sur une Nintendo Switch 2 par exemple (sans la 4K hein) ^^ !
dalbog
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 02:21 AM
guiguif
Je parle de la France car l'émulation tout court est illégal au Japon par exemple.
