Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Pokemon Legends Arceus : A quoi ressemble-t'il en 4K FSR 60 FPS ?
Voici un aperçu de Legendes Pokémon Arceus en 4K FSR 60 fps



C'est tout joli avec sa D.A. pleine de Cell Shading ! Et j'avoue : les 60 fps lui sied bien...
    posted the 02/01/2022 at 12:32 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    dalbog posted the 02/01/2022 at 01:57 AM
    Le poppin est toujours affreux, ça passe mieux en portable.

    Par contre ça devrait être illégal en France l'émulation, on sait tous que la plupart n'ont pas le jeu d'origine.
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2022 at 02:04 AM
    dalbog Par contre ça devrait être illégal en France l'émulation Seulement en France ?
    suzukube posted the 02/01/2022 at 02:06 AM
    dalbog guiguif Sans posséder de Nintendo Switch ni le jeu Légendes Pokémon Arceus, c'est clairement idéal.

    Même avec, les mods utilisés dans cette vidéo sont également interdit : il s'agit d'une violation de la propriété intellectuelle de Nintendo.

    Cette vidéo n'a que pour but de montrer à quoi pourrait ressembler le jeu sur une Nintendo Switch 2 par exemple (sans la 4K hein) ^^ !
    dalbog posted the 02/01/2022 at 02:21 AM
    guiguif
    Je parle de la France car l'émulation tout court est illégal au Japon par exemple.
