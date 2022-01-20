profile
[Warner Bros] Le thème principal de The Batman
Le thème principal de The Batman, composé par Michael Giacchino, est maintenant disponible sur YouTube.




Pour rappel, le film sera ddans nos salles obscures le 2 Mars.
    posted the 01/20/2022 at 08:45 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    yanissou posted the 01/20/2022 at 08:47 PM
    ah merci je le cherchais depuis longtemps excellent au passage
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/20/2022 at 09:10 PM
    yanissou
    altendorf posted the 01/20/2022 at 09:15 PM
    Dinguerie !
    walterwhite posted the 01/20/2022 at 09:20 PM
    Ok c’est de la folie…y a tellement de phases, ouahou
    shao posted the 01/20/2022 at 11:04 PM
    vidéo bloqué
