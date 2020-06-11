accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
30
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
lanni
,
ykarin
,
rahxephon1
,
coolflex
,
neelek
,
voxen
,
eldren
,
liquidus
,
ritalix
,
loudiyi
,
cuthbert
,
jf17
,
requiem
,
minx
,
asakim
,
archesstat
,
shiroihato
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
chester
,
iiii
,
stardustx
,
effect
,
sabelette
,
nordick
,
torotoro59
,
nihv
,
walterwhite
,
aym
name :
Mass Effect
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
BioWare
genre :
action-RPG
european release date :
11/23/2007
us release date :
11/20/2007
other versions :
PC
official website :
http://masseffect.bioware.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
405
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
cobrasnake
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimeddy
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
flam
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
altendorf
,
lolise
,
sid
,
kr16
,
finalyoz
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4057
visites since opening :
4647706
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Mass Effect Remastered s'officialise t'il ?
Cette photo vient d'arriver sur le compte de Jeff Grubb
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
draer
posted the 11/06/2020 at 07:57 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
15
)
gat
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
La 16K avant l'heure.
yobloom
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
le doute n'est plus vraiment permis..
suzukube
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
La version Switch en 480p est donc confirmée.
bennj
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:02 PM
C'est même sur là :
https://twitter.com/DirtyEffinHippy/status/1324740340012720129
Peut confirmer que les fans de Mass Effect devraient très certainement être debout et tôt demain matin. Ça va être légendaire
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:02 PM
On va avoir un taf inférieur aux mods,personne n'est prêt
Ca va être horrible
bulford
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:03 PM
gat
akinen
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:06 PM
Surement l’un des rare remastered AAA qui ne me donne pas envie. Avec AC, les ME ne m’ont jamais plus. Je préfère largement dragon age dans le même style (rpg vue tps action)
lightning
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:07 PM
je sens le truc fainéant....
torotoro59
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:08 PM
gat
16 grammes plutôt...
maxleresistant
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:09 PM
J'espere que c'est pas juste un portage. Je paierais bien pour un vrai remaster qui corrige aussi certains soucis de gameplay.
gat
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:10 PM
torotoro59
Je vois pas de quoi tu parles.
idd
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:11 PM
c'est un jeu n64 ?
shido
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:17 PM
et la , c'est un animé mass effect , on va rire jaune
kenjushi
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:42 PM
psxbox
: Silent Hill sur XSX
Mais c'est impossible puisque tout les insider de Gamekyo nous affirme que le jeu est une exclue PS5, qu'il est en dev chez Japan Studio et que Kojima bosse sur ce projet avec des dev du premier opus
altendorf
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 08:45 PM
Wait and see ^^
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Peut confirmer que les fans de Mass Effect devraient très certainement être debout et tôt demain matin. Ça va être légendaire
Ca va être horrible
Mais c'est impossible puisque tout les insider de Gamekyo nous affirme que le jeu est une exclue PS5, qu'il est en dev chez Japan Studio et que Kojima bosse sur ce projet avec des dev du premier opus