Mass Effect
30
Likers
name : Mass Effect
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Microsoft
developer : BioWare
genre : action-RPG
european release date : 11/23/2007
us release date : 11/20/2007
other versions : PC
official website : http://masseffect.bioware.com/
leblogdeshacka
405
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4057
visites since opening : 4647706
Mass Effect Remastered s'officialise t'il ?
Cette photo vient d'arriver sur le compte de Jeff Grubb

    2
    Likes
    torotoro59, draer
    posted the 11/06/2020 at 07:57 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (15)
    gat posted the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
    La 16K avant l'heure.
    yobloom posted the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
    le doute n'est plus vraiment permis..
    suzukube posted the 11/06/2020 at 07:59 PM
    La version Switch en 480p est donc confirmée.
    bennj posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:02 PM
    C'est même sur là : https://twitter.com/DirtyEffinHippy/status/1324740340012720129

    Peut confirmer que les fans de Mass Effect devraient très certainement être debout et tôt demain matin. Ça va être légendaire
    ravyxxs posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:02 PM
    On va avoir un taf inférieur aux mods,personne n'est prêt

    Ca va être horrible
    bulford posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:03 PM
    gat
    akinen posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:06 PM
    Surement l’un des rare remastered AAA qui ne me donne pas envie. Avec AC, les ME ne m’ont jamais plus. Je préfère largement dragon age dans le même style (rpg vue tps action)
    lightning posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:07 PM
    je sens le truc fainéant....
    torotoro59 posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:08 PM
    gat 16 grammes plutôt...
    maxleresistant posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:09 PM
    J'espere que c'est pas juste un portage. Je paierais bien pour un vrai remaster qui corrige aussi certains soucis de gameplay.
    gat posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:10 PM
    torotoro59 Je vois pas de quoi tu parles.
    idd posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:11 PM
    c'est un jeu n64 ?
    shido posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:17 PM
    et la , c'est un animé mass effect , on va rire jaune
    kenjushi posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:42 PM
    psxbox : Silent Hill sur XSX

    Mais c'est impossible puisque tout les insider de Gamekyo nous affirme que le jeu est une exclue PS5, qu'il est en dev chez Japan Studio et que Kojima bosse sur ce projet avec des dev du premier opus
    altendorf posted the 11/06/2020 at 08:45 PM
    Wait and see ^^
