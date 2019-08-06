accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Ni No Kuni Remastered
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
PlayStation 4
-
Ni No Kuni Remastered : Différences Ps4/Nintendo Switch
Level 5
Voici une Information autour du jeu Ni No Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Hier, la fiche de la version Nintendo Switch est apparue, dévoilant des images de cette dernière, illustrée ci-dessus. Aujourd’hui, on a la fiche de la version Ps4 :
On peut voir le rendu de cette version, qui elle sera en version Remastered, contrairement à la version Nintendo Switch…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/ni-no-kuni-wrath-of-the-white-witch-remastered-has-leaked-ps4-pc-switch-switch-under-different-title.121673/page-11
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:56 AM by link49
link49
comments (7)
7
)
rbz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 PM
l'un est en 1080p (4k) 60 fps et l'autre en 720p (comme sur play3) voila la diff
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:03 PM
Finalement, je pense que ça sera sur Switch pour ma part...
rbz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:05 PM
ils ont pas intérêt a foirer le rendu en portable, le jeu s'y prête bien avec sa worldmap a l'ancienne, ces petites quêtes de chasses et tout le coté gestion des familiers, ca va être sympa de le refaire. et si ils pouvaient intégrer du tactile pour réaliser les signes de magies
shambala93
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:10 PM
rbz
Rappelle toi Xenoblade Chronicles 2 en mode portable ...
rbz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:13 PM
shambala93
xeno a du être codé avec le cul pour pas pouvoir l'upgrade par la suite de ce coté la. pour ninokuni pas le même délire quand même,puis même si il est sublime, ça reste un jeu beaucoup moins gourmand que xeno.
bref on verra ...
mais je veut pas d'ombres et assets en moins sur le rendu portable, quitte a avoir une réso un poil inférieur au 720p
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:14 PM
Sinon, concrètement, c'est quand ils veulent Level-5 qui nous disent des dates pour des jeux prévu sur Switch en Europe.
The Snack World : Trejarers Gold (Dispo Jap)
L'Aventure Layton : Katrielle et la Conspiration des millionnaires DX (Dispo Jap)
misterpixel
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:14 PM
En parlant de Xeno 2, les chiffres de ventes sont tombés et c'est pas fou.
