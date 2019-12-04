accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
433
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
articles :
18041
visites since opening :
24453801
link49
> blog
Days Gone Ps4 : Pour tenter d'amadouer les testeurs
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :
Les testeurs ont reçu leurs press kit, assez bien fourni :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 avril prochain…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-review-embargo-lifting-on-april-25.110982/page-9
tags :
posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:15 PM by
link49
comments (
29
)
mrvince
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:17 PM
Lol c’est le cas pour tous les énorme AAA. Ce titre.
gamerdome
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:17 PM
Tout le monde le fait.
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:18 PM
Ma femme a piqué le truc en tissu pour se protéger les cheveux quand elle a fait marcher la friteuse
Tant pis
leonr4
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:18 PM
Donc avec ça le 90+/100 est logiquement garanti
gat
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:22 PM
shanks
Pourquoi tu ne l'as pas pris ?
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:23 PM
gat
C'était trop tard, elle était déjà dans la cuisine.
Et je ne rentre pas dans cette pièce réservée aux femmes.
link49
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:24 PM
Ça sent bon le 93/100 avec ça...
misterpixel
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:24 PM
Mon dieu ce titre.
Et toi avec tes concours pour t'acheter une image, c'est pour amadouer qui, faire oublier quoi?
gadjuom
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:25 PM
shanks
Enfin... j'avais perdu foi en l'homme ! enfin un homme ! un vrai !
misterpixel
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:26 PM
gadjuom
Protégez-vous par contre
fin, avant demande lui son accord.
guiguif
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:27 PM
C'est le cas de tout les gros jeux
shanks
Donc les boites ça te fait chier mais pas les press kit, tss
wojto
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:28 PM
le plus rigolo dans tous cela, c'est tellement une habitude les press kit que les testeurs ne se rendent même plus compte de l'effet que cela peut avoir sur la façon dont ils abordent les jeux.
gat
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:29 PM
shanks
Du coup, elles sont où les bières ?
denton
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:29 PM
LINK 49: pour tenter de faire sa putaclik.
T ah nan tu est la putaclik 3 étoiles.
Nice.
Quest qu'on ferait sans toi et ton blog merveilleux
spilner
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:32 PM
Quel titre de débile encore une fois! un vrai gamin ma parole et on le laisse faire sans être inquiété comme d'hab
Gamerdome
Le Lutin te dis que non
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:32 PM
guiguif
dès fois, y a des goodies bien cool comme des clés USB.
Ou mon joli porte-clé Zelda
De toute façon, maintenant, la plupart des press-kit propose aussi un code de téléchargement
gat
Je ne bois jamais chez moi.
Principe.
denton
Quest qu'on
wow
birmou
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:33 PM
Ce titre qui a piqué a vif tout les fanatiques de papa Sony
gat
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:35 PM
birmou
Non. Il manque
minbox
.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
birmou
Tu joues sur quelle plate-forme déjà ?
Tu participes au concours du Lutin par hasard ?
denton
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:37 PM
shanks
excuse Bernard Pivot mais ce mec mérite pas que je corrige les erreurs de mon téléphone
gadjuom
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:41 PM
misterpixel
tu n'as rien compris ! et je suis l'homme le moins gay du monde by the way.
judas
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:41 PM
Pour tenter d’amadouer les lecteurs je choisis minutieusement mes titres comme un bon petit manipulateur "..."
birmou
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:43 PM
gat
la pêche n'est pas fini
misterpixel
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:44 PM
gadjuom
Je, rigolais hein
jeanouillz
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:57 PM
shanks
Les goodies pour avoir une bonne note, je pensais que le dorito's Gate aurait mis un frein a cette pratique, on dirait que non
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:58 PM
jeanouillz
Mec, ils ont invité des journalistes pour faire des tours d'hélico à New York pour Spider-Man.
Ce n'est pas fini, ça va même de plus en plus loin dans certains cas
jeanouillz
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 04:59 PM
shanks
C'est vrai, j'avais oublié l'affaire du dernier God Of War je ne sais plus où en Scandinavie ...
Quel monde magnifique
guiguif
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 05:03 PM
birmou
ça aurait été un jeu de papa Nintendo bizarrement on t'aurais pas entendu
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 05:04 PM
jeanouillz
Bah après c'est rien tout ça.
c'est l'objectivité qui compte et c'est pas des goodies qui changeront mon avis.
Après pour d'autres, j'en sais rien hein...
