Days Gone
46
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
Days Gone Ps4 : Pour tenter d'amadouer les testeurs
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :



Les testeurs ont reçu leurs press kit, assez bien fourni :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 avril prochain…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-review-embargo-lifting-on-april-25.110982/page-9
    mrvince posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:17 PM
    Lol c’est le cas pour tous les énorme AAA. Ce titre.
    gamerdome posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:17 PM
    Tout le monde le fait.
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:18 PM
    Ma femme a piqué le truc en tissu pour se protéger les cheveux quand elle a fait marcher la friteuse

    Tant pis
    leonr4 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:18 PM
    Donc avec ça le 90+/100 est logiquement garanti
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:22 PM
    shanks Pourquoi tu ne l'as pas pris ?
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:23 PM
    gat
    C'était trop tard, elle était déjà dans la cuisine.
    Et je ne rentre pas dans cette pièce réservée aux femmes.
    link49 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:24 PM
    Ça sent bon le 93/100 avec ça...
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:24 PM
    Mon dieu ce titre.

    Et toi avec tes concours pour t'acheter une image, c'est pour amadouer qui, faire oublier quoi?

    gadjuom posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:25 PM
    shanks Enfin... j'avais perdu foi en l'homme ! enfin un homme ! un vrai !
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:26 PM
    gadjuom Protégez-vous par contre fin, avant demande lui son accord.
    guiguif posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:27 PM
    C'est le cas de tout les gros jeux

    shanks Donc les boites ça te fait chier mais pas les press kit, tss
    wojto posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:28 PM
    le plus rigolo dans tous cela, c'est tellement une habitude les press kit que les testeurs ne se rendent même plus compte de l'effet que cela peut avoir sur la façon dont ils abordent les jeux.
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:29 PM
    shanks Du coup, elles sont où les bières ?
    denton posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:29 PM
    LINK 49: pour tenter de faire sa putaclik.

    T ah nan tu est la putaclik 3 étoiles.
    Nice.
    Quest qu'on ferait sans toi et ton blog merveilleux
    spilner posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:32 PM
    Quel titre de débile encore une fois! un vrai gamin ma parole et on le laisse faire sans être inquiété comme d'hab

    Gamerdome
    Le Lutin te dis que non
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:32 PM
    guiguif
    dès fois, y a des goodies bien cool comme des clés USB.
    Ou mon joli porte-clé Zelda

    De toute façon, maintenant, la plupart des press-kit propose aussi un code de téléchargement

    gat
    Je ne bois jamais chez moi.
    Principe.

    denton
    Quest qu'on

    wow
    birmou posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:33 PM
    Ce titre qui a piqué a vif tout les fanatiques de papa Sony
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:35 PM
    birmou Non. Il manque minbox.
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
    birmou Tu joues sur quelle plate-forme déjà ?

    Tu participes au concours du Lutin par hasard ?
    denton posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:37 PM
    shanks excuse Bernard Pivot mais ce mec mérite pas que je corrige les erreurs de mon téléphone
    gadjuom posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:41 PM
    misterpixel tu n'as rien compris ! et je suis l'homme le moins gay du monde by the way.
    judas posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:41 PM
    Pour tenter d’amadouer les lecteurs je choisis minutieusement mes titres comme un bon petit manipulateur "..."
    birmou posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:43 PM
    gat la pêche n'est pas fini
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:44 PM
    gadjuom Je, rigolais hein
    jeanouillz posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:57 PM
    shanks

    Les goodies pour avoir une bonne note, je pensais que le dorito's Gate aurait mis un frein a cette pratique, on dirait que non
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:58 PM
    jeanouillz
    Mec, ils ont invité des journalistes pour faire des tours d'hélico à New York pour Spider-Man.

    Ce n'est pas fini, ça va même de plus en plus loin dans certains cas
    jeanouillz posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:59 PM
    shanks C'est vrai, j'avais oublié l'affaire du dernier God Of War je ne sais plus où en Scandinavie ...
    Quel monde magnifique
    guiguif posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:03 PM
    birmou ça aurait été un jeu de papa Nintendo bizarrement on t'aurais pas entendu
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:04 PM
    jeanouillz
    Bah après c'est rien tout ça.
    c'est l'objectivité qui compte et c'est pas des goodies qui changeront mon avis.

    Après pour d'autres, j'en sais rien hein...
