The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Rumeur autour de la Saga The Legend of Zelda :
Il semblerait que les jeux The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker HD et The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD arriveront sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Il n’est pas certain pour le moment qu’il y aura ou non une sortie physique de ces deux titres. Si cette rumeur se concrétise, il y aura donc quatre jeux Zelda dans un avenir proche : le Remake de Link's Awakening en fin d'année, A Link to the Past, Twilight. Princess HD et The Wind Waker HD. Nintendo profiterait enfin de la popularité croissante de Zelda après l'opus The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild pour présenter les jeux classiques de la Saga Zelda à la nouvelle génération...
Source : http://vgculturehq.com/rumor-wind-waker-hd-and-twilight-princess-hd-coming-to-switch
posted the 04/04/2019 at 06:27 AM by link49