The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker
name : The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-RPG
Rumeur Switch : Deux portages WiiU Zelda au programme
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Rumeur autour de la Saga The Legend of Zelda :



Il semblerait que les jeux The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker HD et The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD arriveront sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Il n’est pas certain pour le moment qu’il y aura ou non une sortie physique de ces deux titres. Si cette rumeur se concrétise, il y aura donc quatre jeux Zelda dans un avenir proche : le Remake de Link's Awakening en fin d'année, A Link to the Past, Twilight. Princess HD et The Wind Waker HD. Nintendo profiterait enfin de la popularité croissante de Zelda après l'opus The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild pour présenter les jeux classiques de la Saga Zelda à la nouvelle génération...

Source : http://vgculturehq.com/rumor-wind-waker-hd-and-twilight-princess-hd-coming-to-switch
    posted the 04/04/2019 at 06:27 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    nyseko posted the 04/04/2019 at 06:32 AM
    Depuis le temps qu'on les attend...
    sonilka posted the 04/04/2019 at 06:33 AM
    Hier c'etait ALTTP maintenant les portages WiiU de WW et TP. Donc resumons cette annee va sortir le remake graphique de LA, ALTTP, les deux portages WiiU et le cross over Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer. Je pense qu'il nous manque encore un gros Zelda 3D et la on sera bon
