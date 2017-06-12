Voici le Top Media Create allant du 27 novembre au 03 décembre 2017 :
01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 107.657 / 944.074 (-36%)
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 97.732 / NEW
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 61.596 / 853.654 (-21%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 36.246 / 1.409.776 (+20%)
05./00. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 28.023 / NEW
06./00. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 27.230 / NEW
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 23.388 / 861.238 (+24%)
08./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 15.505 / 306.501 (-28%)
09./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 13.068 / 294.639 (+21%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.634 / 668.649 (-23%)
11./06. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 10.872 / 278.952 (-46%)
12./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.11.30} (¥5.980) - 8.353 / NEW
13./00. [PS4] Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.30} (¥7.600) - 8.069 / NEW
14./00. [NSW] Resident Evil: Revelations Collection (Capcom) {2017.11.30} (¥4.990) - 6.540 / NEW
15./12. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 6.450 / 61.055 (+3%)
16./10. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 5.886 / 55.389 (-45%)
17./00. [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 5.636 / NEW
18./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (Sega) {2017.11.22} (¥7.990) - 5.579 / 40.475
19./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.542 / 198.985 (-7%)
20./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.758 / 287.866 (+21%)
Le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 entre à la deuxième place, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon reste stable, alors que le Double Pack perd cinq places, Super Mario Odyssey perd une place, Assassin’s Creed Origins sur Ps4 quitte le classement, Pokken Tournament DX également, Splatoon 2 reste stable, Resident Evil : Revelations Collection sur Nintendo Switch entre à la quatorzième place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reste stable, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd deux places et 1-2-Switch perd aussi deux places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
01. Nintendo Switch : 124 770
02. 3DS : 36 185
03. Ps4 : 33 407
04. PSVita : 6 127
05. Xbox One : 508
06. Ps3 48
08. Wii U 45
La Nintendo Switch, la 3DS et la Ps4 restent stable …
Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20171206087/
Dommage pour Xenoblade Chronicles 2 qui a l'air de faire mieux Day One que son prédécesseur mais moins de 100.000 quand même
Et la Nintendo Switch reste au dessus des 120 000...
captaintoad974 Ah mais je n'en doute pas
[WIU] Xenoblade Chronicles X – 85,586/ NEW
[3DS] Xenoblade Chronicles 3D – 56,923 / NEW
Xenoblade (Nintendo, Wii): 83,000
Rappelez moi le démarrage des deux précédents?
A voir si le jeu va bénéficier réellement de l'effet Noël
Et pour mon titre, c'est juste par rapport au Titans de Xenoblade Chronicles 2...
Va-t-elle réussir ?