all
Top Media Create Japon : Une Nintendo Switch titanesque
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant du 27 novembre au 03 décembre 2017 :

01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 107.657 / 944.074 (-36%)
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) - 97.732 / NEW
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 61.596 / 853.654 (-21%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 36.246 / 1.409.776 (+20%)
05./00. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) - 28.023 / NEW
06./00. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 27.230 / NEW
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 23.388 / 861.238 (+24%)
08./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 15.505 / 306.501 (-28%)
09./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 13.068 / 294.639 (+21%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.634 / 668.649 (-23%)
11./06. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack {Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥9.960) - 10.872 / 278.952 (-46%)
12./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.11.30} (¥5.980) - 8.353 / NEW
13./00. [PS4] Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.30} (¥7.600) - 8.069 / NEW
14./00. [NSW] Resident Evil: Revelations Collection (Capcom) {2017.11.30} (¥4.990) - 6.540 / NEW
15./12. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) - 6.450 / 61.055 (+3%)
16./10. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 5.886 / 55.389 (-45%)
17./00. [NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.11.30} (¥8.800) - 5.636 / NEW
18./00. [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (Sega) {2017.11.22} (¥7.990) - 5.579 / 40.475
19./13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) - 5.542 / 198.985 (-7%)
20./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.758 / 287.866 (+21%)

Le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 entre à la deuxième place, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon reste stable, alors que le Double Pack perd cinq places, Super Mario Odyssey perd une place, Assassin’s Creed Origins sur Ps4 quitte le classement, Pokken Tournament DX également, Splatoon 2 reste stable, Resident Evil : Revelations Collection sur Nintendo Switch entre à la quatorzième place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reste stable, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd deux places et 1-2-Switch perd aussi deux places…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

01. Nintendo Switch : 124 770
02. 3DS : 36 185
03. Ps4 : 33 407
04. PSVita : 6 127
05. Xbox One : 508
06. Ps3 48
08. Wii U 45

La Nintendo Switch, la 3DS et la Ps4 restent stable …

Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20171206087/
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:05 PM by link49
    comments (19)
    amassous posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:06 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:07 PM
    Vu le titre, je m'attendais à 150.000-200.000, je suis déçu
    Dommage pour Xenoblade Chronicles 2 qui a l'air de faire mieux Day One que son prédécesseur mais moins de 100.000 quand même
    hyoga57 posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:08 PM
    icebergbrulant Tout pareil.
    captaintoad974 posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:09 PM
    icebergbrulant on parle uniquement des ventes physique. Vue que le jeux est en seconde position l'esphop japonais. Il a largement dépasser les 100k
    link49 posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:09 PM
    Xenoblade Chronicles 2 réalise le meilleur lancement de la Saga.

    Et la Nintendo Switch reste au dessus des 120 000...
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:11 PM
    hyoga57

    captaintoad974 Ah mais je n'en doute pas
    amassous posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:11 PM
    icebergbrulant C'est le meilleur lancement de la saga Xenoblade pour rapelle

    [WIU] Xenoblade Chronicles X – 85,586/ NEW
    [3DS] Xenoblade Chronicles 3D – 56,923 / NEW
    Xenoblade (Nintendo, Wii): 83,000
    kidicarus posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:12 PM
    captaintoad974 les ventes déma ne sont pas si importante, mais il est clair qu'avec il est au 100 000.
    Rappelez moi le démarrage des deux précédents?
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:13 PM
    508 One.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:13 PM
    amassous Je n'ai jamais dit le contraire
    A voir si le jeu va bénéficier réellement de l'effet Noël
    kidicarus posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:13 PM
    Vu le parc et en faisant mieux que les anciens lancements, on peut dire que le lancement de xenoblade 2 est excellent.
    edgar posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:14 PM
    Très étonné de voir la Switch au-dessus des 100.000 sachant que Amazon Jap n'a reçu aucun stock la semaine passée, à cause sans doute du lancement en Corée du Sud et à Taïwan, bref normalement les 200.000 c'est pour la semaine prochaine.
    amassous posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:15 PM
    kidicarus au dessus de ton poste
    link49 posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:17 PM
    Edgar Tu m'as fait un peu "peur".

    Et pour mon titre, c'est juste par rapport au Titans de Xenoblade Chronicles 2...
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:17 PM
    La Switch et la PS4.
    vadorswitch posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:19 PM
    Résidence evil switch qui fait 14 eme pas mal du tout ! Xeno 2 je suis un peu déçu sinon mario odyssey et splatoon 2 tiennent toujours un sacré rythme. Tout comme Zelda et mario kart 8. Sinon, 8 jeux et 120 000 switch c'est du lourd ! Pour les ventes des autres consoles, ça sent bon la fin d'année.
    link49 posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:21 PM
    Si le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ne s'est pas vendu à au moins 2 268 exemplaires sur l'eShop, ça serait vraiment étrange...
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:22 PM
    En tout cas, la PS4 ne veut pas que la 3DS lui passe devant sur les ventes de toute l'année (il y a environ 90.000 consoles d'écart) !
    Va-t-elle réussir ?
    vadorswitch posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Icebergbrulant, ça serait la première fois je crois ?
