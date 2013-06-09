SONY Waypoint
Final Fantasy XVI
26
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
SONY Waypoint
183
Likes
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 03/25/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
articles : 1959
FFXVI : nouveau trailer et gameplay
Playstation 5


Nouveau gameplay et nouveau trailer pour FF16 venant de la PAXeast:







FF16 sortira le 22 Juin.
    posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:21 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    sora78 posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:29 PM
    Ils ont aussi dit "On communiquera ce qui compose les éléments RPG de ce Final Fantasy XVI en Avril".
    jenicris posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:30 PM
    sora78 ouaip ils l'avaient dit y a quelques semaines également. Mais sympa d'avoir une confirmation.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:51 PM
    sora78 Le 1 er Avril ?
    walterwhite posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:54 PM
    Ça tue
    skuldleif posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:57 PM
    belle DA
    zekk posted the 03/25/2023 at 08:00 PM
    potion2swag posted the 03/25/2023 at 08:04 PM
    Ca me rassure pas ces combats de monstres...
    balf posted the 03/25/2023 at 08:10 PM
    Les premiers décors de la vidéo d'exploration m'ont fait direct penser à FFXII
