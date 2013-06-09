accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
SONY Waypoint
profile
26
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
magium
,
rikimaru
,
opthomas
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
faremis
,
roxloud
,
minbox
,
kr16
,
eyrtz
,
korou
,
destati
,
aym
,
serve
,
jenicris
,
minx
,
trungz
,
escobar
,
geggenki
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
sora78
,
anomander
,
torotoro59
,
chaosad
name :
Final Fantasy XVI
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
183
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
rahxephon1
,
armaddon
,
minbox
,
hyoga57
,
supatony
,
lanni
,
kenpokan
,
geggenki
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
twins
,
asus
,
shincloud
,
torankusu
,
tvirus
,
fullbuster
,
strez
,
svr
,
e3payne
,
asmita
,
xtitlasx54
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
furtifdor
,
jaster
,
friteforever
,
spawnini
,
ootaniisensei
,
kensamagk
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
milo42
,
drakeramore
,
dx93
,
ninibobo
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
akd
,
heracles
,
stardustx
,
shanks
,
gunotak
,
binou87
,
opthomas
,
chester
,
nayth57
,
badaboumisback
,
phase1
,
magium
,
linkiorra
,
darkyx
,
jf17
,
parazyt6425
,
hebuspsa
,
monnette
,
gantzeur
,
monkeydluffy
,
majorevo
,
loudiyi
,
4096x2160
,
naughtydog
,
jumeaux
,
lz
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
cajp45
,
eifeuen
,
lowckon
,
spartan1985
,
talaken
,
aros
,
vanilla59
,
liquidus
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
docteurdeggman
,
jacquelenormand
,
gizmo2142
,
kisukesan
,
umibozu
,
calishnikov
,
freematt
,
guile34
,
oloman334
,
lightning
,
sephiroth07
,
artornass
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
ocerco93
,
magneto
,
serebii
,
teasy
,
squall04
,
zendikar
,
docbrown
,
sora78
,
krash
,
sorow
,
churos45
,
t800
,
kenrock
,
leblogdeshacka
,
soulshunt
,
23h59
,
arngrim
,
leonr4
,
plistter
,
odv78
,
scalaadcaelum
,
bladagun
,
ninja17
,
geugeuz
,
killercroc
,
nindo64
,
kenshuiin
,
klepapangue
,
hado78
,
supasaiyajin
,
sorasaiku
,
niouuuuu
,
fredone
,
shiranui
,
kurosama
,
sunriseze
,
ravyxxs
,
roxloud
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
sebalt
,
skypirate
,
esets
,
vincerom
,
fortep
,
lez93
,
cedrich74
,
birmou
,
zertry
,
sonilka
,
zettaomega
,
facecloaker
,
matjudaz
,
linuxclan
,
jeuxvideo1
,
sefirosuyanou
,
megadante
,
clashroyale
,
mugimando
,
strifedcloud
,
kabuki
,
dedad
,
saitama75
,
blackjack
,
keiyomi
,
tynokarts
,
l3andr3
,
misterpixel
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
kira93
,
tolgafury
,
lyuchiwa10
,
osiris
,
delete9
,
biboys
,
cort
,
giusnake
,
altendorf
,
draer
,
mortcocasse
,
walterwhite
,
zekk
,
kr16
,
colibrie
,
kazz19
,
joueurn1
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
giochi
,
yanssou
,
bigboss18
,
jenicris
,
chaosad
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
03/25/2023
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1959
visites since opening :
6176291
subscribers :
221
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
FFXVI : nouveau trailer et gameplay
Playstation 5
Nouveau gameplay et nouveau trailer pour FF16 venant de la PAXeast:
FF16 sortira le 22 Juin.
tags :
square enix
ps5
final fantasy xvi
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
calicot
,
cladstrife59
,
yukilin
,
sora78
,
sonilka
posted the 03/25/2023 at 07:21 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
sora78
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 07:29 PM
Ils ont aussi dit "On communiquera ce qui compose les éléments RPG de ce Final Fantasy XVI en Avril".
jenicris
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 07:30 PM
sora78
ouaip ils l'avaient dit y a quelques semaines également. Mais sympa d'avoir une confirmation.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 07:51 PM
sora78
Le 1 er Avril ?
walterwhite
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 07:54 PM
Ça tue
skuldleif
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 07:57 PM
belle DA
zekk
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 08:00 PM
potion2swag
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 08:04 PM
Ca me rassure pas ces combats de monstres...
balf
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 08:10 PM
Les premiers décors de la vidéo d'exploration m'ont fait direct penser à FFXII
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo