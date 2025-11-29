accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
18685
visites since opening :
31635117
31635117
link49
> blog
[The Game Awards] Geoff Keighley tease-t-il le prochain God of War?
Geoff Keighley a twitté cette image, avec la légende "majestueuse.inspirante.dense." Beaucoup pense qu'il s'agit d'un teaser pour le prochain God of War.
Réponse le 11 décembre prochain.
Source :
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/geoff-keighley-teases-regal-inspiring-thickness.1690749/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/29/2025 at 06:31 PM by
link49
comments (
5
)
dalbog
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 06:36 PM
Si c'est Gow je hurle !
J'aime tellement cette licence et les deux derniers sont des chefs d'oeuvres surtout Ragnarok et son Odin qui est magistral.
shanks
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 06:36 PM
dalbog
Hurle pas trop.
Même si c'est GOW, ça a 99% de chance d'être le MetroidVania 2D spin-off.
mooplol
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 06:45 PM
Si seulement ils pouvaient faire un remake de la trilogie, j'avais adoré et les 2 premiers ont vieillis.
La version viking est superbe visuellement mais j'ai beaucoup moins aimé.
altendorf
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 06:57 PM
Sans doute le fameux projet de Cory Barlog, la relecture d'une licence déjà connue et donc potentiellement dans l'univers de GOW
fan2jeux
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 07:06 PM
C'est marrant, je n'étais pas comme ça quand god of war 2018 avait été évoqué à l'époque. Pourtant, nous sortions d'un god of war ascension un peu rechauffé.
C'est dire à quel point la fin de god of war ragnarock m'a refroidi.
Heureusement que le dlc valhalla est sortie en offrant une véritable fin et surtout un véritable boss.
Mais là.... Je ne vois pas ce qu'ils pourront faire de plus.
A la rigueur, c'est marrant je suis plus curieux du metroidvania, il y a peut etre de nouvelles idées
