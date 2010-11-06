accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Tests] Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 : Notes et moyenne Metacritic
Les notes tombent pour cette version Switch :
Voici sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Ca reste en deça des opus Wii. .
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/super-mario-galaxy-plus-super-mario-galaxy-2/
yukilin
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 04:50 PM
En même temps, difficile d'avoir une note supérieure aux originaux vu que ce sont les mêmes jeux, sans vrais ajouts, avec juste une retouche légère de résolution et en plus le prix est trop élevé.
Ces deux points vont donc fortement influencer la note
verseb
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 04:51 PM
Ça reste én deca parce qu'ils ont fait les grosses feignasses
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 04:56 PM
Les jeux sont géniaux. Mais ça méritait une refonte graphique totale.
Je prendrai à pas cher sur la fnac.
taiko
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 05:04 PM
Des bons jeux... Vieux de 20 ans.
Pas sûr que ça mérite cette note.
link49
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 05:06 PM
Je me demande pourquoi Nintendo n'en a pas fait une exclue Switch 2?
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/30/2025 at 05:09 PM
link49
Parce que 150 millions de Switch contre 5 Millions de Switch 2
Et puis pour des ISO Wii mis sur cartouches, pas besoin de la puissance de la NS2 ...
