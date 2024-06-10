profile
Silent Hill 2, Metaphor ReFantazio ou Dragon Ball Sparking Zero ?
Alors votre achat de cette semaine bien remplie en sorties ?
Perso seulement Silent Hill 2, je verrais Metaphor ReFantazio lors de l'habituelle V2 des jeux Atlus.
    newtechnix
    posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (33)
    escobar posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:13 PM
    Dragon ball frère, puis silent hill
    narukamisan posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:13 PM
    Ouais sauf que persona 3 a pas eu de v2 mais un pack dlc ..... Donc peu être que atlus va changer de méthode pour leur prochains jeux. Perso pour moi c'est silent Hill 2 métaphor et DBZ en option a voir
    guiguif posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:16 PM
    narukamisan Persona 3 Reloaded est le remake d'une version+ deja existante et son DLC fait suite au jeu de base, contrairement a un P5 (P4 ?), Catherine ou SMTV qui ont eu des refontes en profondeur.
    Apres qui sait
    jenicris posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:17 PM
    Les 3 m'intéressent. Je vais prendre SH2 je pense cette semaine
    Metaphor ensuite et je ferai plus tard DBSZ
    eyrtz posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:18 PM
    Si les jeux en import comptent, Kai no kiseki, le dernier jeu Falcom sorti à ce jour, pour ma part
    yukilin posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:18 PM
    Aucun des 3.
    Silent Hill est une licence que j'ai jamais aimé. Métaphor, le jeu semble très bon mais l'univers et la DA je n'aime pas du tout.
    Et Dragon Ball, les jeux de combat ce n'est vraiment pas mon truc.
    joegillian posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:19 PM
    les 3 et d'ailleurs je commence silent hill 2 d'ici quelques minutes
    adamjensen posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:28 PM
    Silent Hill 2 Remake, puis Metaphor Refantazio.
    marchale posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:31 PM
    joegillian tu me dira si il support le 21/9
    -pour ma part dragon ball !
    draer posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:32 PM
    J'ai tellement adoré la démo, donc ce sera Metaphor pour moi.
    La licence SH m'intéresse pas et Sparking Zero attendra une version GOTY avec le roster complet.
    51love posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:33 PM
    Preco Metaphor depuis un moment.
    Silent Hill 2 je le prendrais a coup sur dans les semaines a venir.
    DBZ m'interesse pas.
    joegillian posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:38 PM
    marchale ça marche je te tiens au courant
    marchale posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:39 PM
    joegillian merci
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:40 PM
    Aucun malheureusement
    waurius59 posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
    Metaphor baissera d'ici décembre/janvier
    thelastone posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
    DBZ le reste plus tard ya pas photo
    mizuki posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:42 PM
    Metaphor + DBZ
    nigel posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:43 PM
    Metaphor je vais attendre une probable sortie sur console Nintendo pour le faire en portable. J'ai bien envie d'acheter SH2, mais j'ai aussi lu que la technique était pas irréprochable, donc ça vaut peut-être le coup d'attendre un éventuel patch.
    rbz posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:44 PM
    Metaphor la question se pose même pas.
    birmou posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:54 PM
    DBZ day one
    Methaphor pour mon anniversaire en décembre
    leonsilverburg posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:57 PM
    Metaphor!!
    Silent Hill jamais touché et DBZ comme chaque jeu de combat, je préfère attendre des années pour avoir tous les DLC
    snave posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:02 PM
    J'achète les 3 pour ma part
    sosky posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:05 PM
    DB pour moi.
    Metaphor j’ai adoré la démo mais je vais prendre mon mal en patience et le prendre sur Switch 2 (on croise les doigts)
    yanssou posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:06 PM
    Dbz, depuis le temps qu'on attend un nouveau Tenkaichi.

    Metaphor la demo m'a déçu la structure est quasi la même qu'un persona dommage ça sera à petit prix.
    pyrogas posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:14 PM
    Je suis actuellement sur la démo de Metaphor et c'est un énorme coup de coeur.
    Du coup ce sera Metaphor + DBZ personnellement.
    tylercross posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:16 PM
    Déjà sur Silent Hill et j'enchaîne avec Métaphor. dBZ ne m'intéresse pas du tout.
    wazaaabi posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:23 PM
    Alors pour le moment j’en achète aucune mais le seul des 3 que je prendrais c’est Silent Hill
    volran posted the 10/06/2024 at 08:47 PM
    Silent Hill puis DBZ et puis Métaphor
    olimar59 posted the 10/06/2024 at 09:08 PM
    Métaphor
    wickette posted the 10/06/2024 at 09:11 PM
    Dragon Ball pour ma part


    Metaphor, j'attendrai une version switch 2 l'année prochaine je pense
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/06/2024 at 09:26 PM
    8 heures de jeu pour le moment sur Silent Hill 2 Remake, je savoure
    Metaphor, ce sera pour plus tard, j’ai quelques jeux en retard dont le chronophage Baldur’s Gate 3 en standby
    joegillian posted the 10/06/2024 at 09:26 PM
    marchale je le vois pas dans les settings , je joue sur ma tv principale avec mon pc

    il y a le ray tracing , hdr par contre

    Mais pas de DLSS
    koji posted the 10/06/2024 at 09:43 PM
    je pense que ca etre le moins bon, mais dbz all the time.
    du pur bonheur pour les fans j'ai hate.
