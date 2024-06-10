accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Silent Hill 2, Metaphor ReFantazio ou Dragon Ball Sparking Zero ?
Alors votre achat de cette semaine bien remplie en sorties ?
Perso seulement Silent Hill 2, je verrais Metaphor ReFantazio lors de l'habituelle V2 des jeux Atlus.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
newtechnix
posted the 10/06/2024 at 07:11 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
33
)
escobar
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:13 PM
Dragon ball frère, puis silent hill
narukamisan
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:13 PM
Ouais sauf que persona 3 a pas eu de v2 mais un pack dlc ..... Donc peu être que atlus va changer de méthode pour leur prochains jeux. Perso pour moi c'est silent Hill 2 métaphor et DBZ en option a voir
guiguif
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:16 PM
narukamisan
Persona 3 Reloaded est le remake d'une version+ deja existante et son DLC fait suite au jeu de base, contrairement a un P5 (P4 ?), Catherine ou SMTV qui ont eu des refontes en profondeur.
Apres qui sait
jenicris
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:17 PM
Les 3 m'intéressent. Je vais prendre SH2 je pense cette semaine
Metaphor ensuite et je ferai plus tard DBSZ
eyrtz
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:18 PM
Si les jeux en import comptent, Kai no kiseki, le dernier jeu Falcom sorti à ce jour, pour ma part
yukilin
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:18 PM
Aucun des 3.
Silent Hill est une licence que j'ai jamais aimé. Métaphor, le jeu semble très bon mais l'univers et la DA je n'aime pas du tout.
Et Dragon Ball, les jeux de combat ce n'est vraiment pas mon truc.
joegillian
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:19 PM
les 3 et d'ailleurs je commence silent hill 2 d'ici quelques minutes
adamjensen
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:28 PM
Silent Hill 2 Remake, puis Metaphor Refantazio.
marchale
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:31 PM
joegillian
tu me dira si il support le 21/9
-pour ma part dragon ball !
draer
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:32 PM
J'ai tellement adoré la démo, donc ce sera Metaphor pour moi.
La licence SH m'intéresse pas et Sparking Zero attendra une version GOTY avec le roster complet.
51love
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:33 PM
Preco Metaphor depuis un moment.
Silent Hill 2 je le prendrais a coup sur dans les semaines a venir.
DBZ m'interesse pas.
joegillian
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:38 PM
marchale
ça marche je te tiens au courant
marchale
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:39 PM
joegillian
merci
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:40 PM
Aucun malheureusement
waurius59
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
Metaphor baissera d'ici décembre/janvier
thelastone
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
DBZ le reste plus tard ya pas photo
mizuki
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:42 PM
Metaphor + DBZ
nigel
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:43 PM
Metaphor je vais attendre une probable sortie sur console Nintendo pour le faire en portable. J'ai bien envie d'acheter SH2, mais j'ai aussi lu que la technique était pas irréprochable, donc ça vaut peut-être le coup d'attendre un éventuel patch.
rbz
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:44 PM
Metaphor la question se pose même pas.
birmou
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:54 PM
DBZ day one
Methaphor pour mon anniversaire en décembre
leonsilverburg
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 07:57 PM
Metaphor!!
Silent Hill jamais touché et DBZ comme chaque jeu de combat, je préfère attendre des années pour avoir tous les DLC
snave
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:02 PM
J'achète les 3 pour ma part
sosky
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:05 PM
DB pour moi.
Metaphor j’ai adoré la démo mais je vais prendre mon mal en patience et le prendre sur Switch 2 (on croise les doigts)
yanssou
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:06 PM
Dbz, depuis le temps qu'on attend un nouveau Tenkaichi.
Metaphor la demo m'a déçu la structure est quasi la même qu'un persona dommage ça sera à petit prix.
pyrogas
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:14 PM
Je suis actuellement sur la démo de Metaphor et c'est un énorme coup de coeur.
Du coup ce sera Metaphor + DBZ personnellement.
tylercross
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:16 PM
Déjà sur Silent Hill et j'enchaîne avec Métaphor. dBZ ne m'intéresse pas du tout.
wazaaabi
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:23 PM
Alors pour le moment j'en achète aucune mais le seul des 3 que je prendrais c'est Silent Hill
volran
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 08:47 PM
Silent Hill puis DBZ et puis Métaphor
olimar59
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 09:08 PM
Métaphor
wickette
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 09:11 PM
Dragon Ball pour ma part
Metaphor, j'attendrai une version switch 2 l'année prochaine je pense
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 09:26 PM
8 heures de jeu pour le moment sur Silent Hill 2 Remake, je savoure
Metaphor, ce sera pour plus tard, j’ai quelques jeux en retard dont le chronophage Baldur’s Gate 3 en standby
joegillian
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 09:26 PM
marchale
je le vois pas dans les settings , je joue sur ma tv principale avec mon pc
il y a le ray tracing , hdr par contre
Mais pas de DLSS
koji
posted
the 10/06/2024 at 09:43 PM
je pense que ca etre le moins bon, mais dbz all the time.
du pur bonheur pour les fans j'ai hate.
