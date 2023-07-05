profile
[F1] Le GP de Miami a quelle heure ?
Le GP de Miami sera disponible ce soir sur Canal+ dès
21h25 pour le grille.





Votre pronostic concernant ce GP ?


Malheureusement, il ne sera pas diffusé en clair.
    posted the 05/07/2023 at 04:11 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    jaune posted the 05/07/2023 at 04:38 PM
    Vaut

    Si pas de casse ou de conditions particulières Perez vainqueur. La Pôle + la meilleure voiture du plateau de loin + un très bon pilote, à priori aucune raison qu'il en soit autrement.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/07/2023 at 05:36 PM
    jaune suis un peu KO
    defcon5 posted the 05/07/2023 at 05:42 PM
    Verstappen, deuxième et Mercedes dans les choux
    tylercross posted the 05/07/2023 at 06:30 PM
    Perez vainqueur et un top 10 pour les 2 français
    fdestroyer posted the 05/07/2023 at 07:21 PM
    Tain vous avez pas de bol avec les grand prix en France!

    Je suis prêt, pop corn en main :P

    Ca va être chaud pour Max pour une fois
