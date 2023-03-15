profile
Ghostwire : Tokyo
name : Ghostwire : Tokyo
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : action
other versions : PC Playstation 5 -
Ghostwire Tokyo débarque sur Series
Ghostwire Tokyo débarque enfin sur Series X|S, dès le 15 Avril.
Avec une tonne de nouveautés avec de nouvelles arènes, nouvelles missions, nouveaux pouvoirs et bien plus encore.
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    goldmen33, thauvinho, famimax
    posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    lalisa posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:11 PM
    12 Avril pas le 15.

    - Avec de nouvelles zones obsédantes, des combats plus approfondis et un nouveau mode de jeu stimulant.

    - Nouveaux domaines.
    - Nouvelles missions.
    - Nouveaux pouvoirs.
    - Nouveaux objets de collection.
    - Nouveaux ennemis.
    - Nouveau mode roguelite.




    https://twitter.com/bethesda/status/1636019633936277506
    kinectical posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:12 PM
    Oh mon dieu Le jeu ne m’intéresse tellement pas même sur Ps5 que je croyais qu’il étais déjà sorti sur Xbox depuis fin 2022
    lalisa posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:13 PM
    kinectical Tu confonds avec Deathloop.
    kinectical posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:14 PM
    lalisa probablement sarcastic mais même death loop aussi mais non je parlais bien de Ghostwire Tokyo malheureusement
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:29 PM
    Update de contenus gratuits pour tous le monde, même pour les versions déjà sorties. Voilà un bien beau geste.
    lalisa posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:31 PM
    abookhouseboy Playtsation aurait fait payer ça 10 balles.
    jenicris posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:36 PM
    lalisa tu dois vraiment rêver de PlayStation la nuit.
    sora78 posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:38 PM
    lalisa oui comme l'extension Tower of Sisyphus de Returnal offerte, le mode Legends en mise à jour gratuite de Ghost of tsushima sacrément bien fournie, le contenu régulier et gratuit ajouté à GT7 (ainsi que son mode VR), Astro's Playroom offert...

    Troll mieux la prochaine fois.
    lalisa posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:52 PM
    sora78 Souvient toi de Horizon FW.
    guiguif posted the 03/15/2023 at 03:56 PM
    lalisa l’extension de Gears 5 etait gratuite ? Ah nan 20 balles.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/15/2023 at 04:00 PM
    Leblogdeshacka https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8DPmKmvEjU
    famimax posted the 03/15/2023 at 04:26 PM
    Bon... Je sens que je vais le refaire alors
    suzukube posted the 03/15/2023 at 04:58 PM
    C'est le jeu auquel j'ai le plus joué sur PS5 en 2022 !
