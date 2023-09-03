accueil
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6998
visites since opening :
8747915
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Nacon] RoboCop: Rogue City se date enfin !
Le jeu RoboCop: Rogue City se dévoile légèrement plus et se date pour le mois de septembre 2023.
Le jeu aura également droit à une version boîte.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
gameslover
,
torotoro59
posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:44 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
7
)
torotoro59
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 06:49 PM
Murphy.. c'est vous..
nobleswan
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 06:53 PM
Depuis tellement d'année j'attends un jeu Robocop
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 06:56 PM
Oui mais le jeu n'aurait jamais du être un FPS mais un TPS.
Parce que c'est l'apparence de Robocop qui attire, la ça va être un FPS lambda.
fragg
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 06:56 PM
j'adore Robocop mais ça m'a l'air pas terrible...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 07:03 PM
marcelpatulacci
ça aurait pu marcher, mais il aurait fallut faire comme Metroid prime, avec la vision "casque" en permanence pour immerger le joueur dans la peau de Robocop, par exemple le mec qui balance une bouteille de verre, qu'elle se casse contre le casque et tu vois couler le liquide, c'est le genre de détail qui fait toute la différence.
guyllan
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 07:16 PM
marcelpatulacci
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 07:17 PM
nicolasgourry
oui voila quelque chose comme ça qui met vraiment sa superbe apparence en 1er.
Parce que c'est l'apparence de Robocop qui attire, la ça va être un FPS lambda.