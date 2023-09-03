profile
RoboCop : Rogue City
name : RoboCop : Rogue City
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Nacon
developer : Teyon
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
profile
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Nacon] RoboCop: Rogue City se date enfin !
Le jeu RoboCop: Rogue City se dévoile légèrement plus et se date pour le mois de septembre 2023.
Le jeu aura également droit à une version boîte.


    tags :
    posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    torotoro59 posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:49 PM
    Murphy.. c'est vous..
    nobleswan posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:53 PM
    Depuis tellement d'année j'attends un jeu Robocop
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:56 PM
    Oui mais le jeu n'aurait jamais du être un FPS mais un TPS.

    Parce que c'est l'apparence de Robocop qui attire, la ça va être un FPS lambda.
    fragg posted the 03/09/2023 at 06:56 PM
    j'adore Robocop mais ça m'a l'air pas terrible...
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/09/2023 at 07:03 PM
    marcelpatulacci ça aurait pu marcher, mais il aurait fallut faire comme Metroid prime, avec la vision "casque" en permanence pour immerger le joueur dans la peau de Robocop, par exemple le mec qui balance une bouteille de verre, qu'elle se casse contre le casque et tu vois couler le liquide, c'est le genre de détail qui fait toute la différence.
    guyllan posted the 03/09/2023 at 07:16 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/09/2023 at 07:17 PM
    nicolasgourry oui voila quelque chose comme ça qui met vraiment sa superbe apparence en 1er.
