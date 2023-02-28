profile
[Nintendo Direct] Demain à 23h00
Un nouveau Nintendo Direct sera diffusé le jeudi 9 mars à 23h00. Celui-ci sera entièrement consacré au film Super Mario Bros. Le Film, avec un troisième et ultime trailer.

    posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:22 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:23 PM
    Comment ça demain ?
    raykaza posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:29 PM
    Demain⁹
    iglou2310 posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:29 PM
    Tu as bu leblogdeshacka ?
    rendan posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:32 PM
    Jeudi 23h c'est pas demain
    sora78 posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:32 PM
    axlenz raykaza iglou2310 laissez le, il est dans le futur
    bennj posted the 02/28/2023 at 05:36 PM
    Avec un teaser pour le prochain jeu Mario 3D ?
