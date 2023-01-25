profile
Les nommés aux Oscars en cours
Les nommés aux Oscars sont dévoilés






















































    idd
    idd posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:12 AM
    comments (16)
    idd posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:12 AM
    y a du lourd de chez lourd
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:34 AM
    Everything Everywhere All at Once à 11 nominations, ça fait plaisir.
    Les Banshees d'Inisherin 9 Nominations / The Fabelmans 7 Nominations
    nindo64 posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:44 AM
    Pas de nomination pour The Batman dans la catégorie bande-son
    pharrell posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:56 AM
    Meilleur film c'est "original screenplay" ?

    Nindo64 : The Batman est nominé dans la catégorie "SOUND".
    shinz0 posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:58 AM
    Il manque meilleur film d'animation
    gasmok2 posted the 01/25/2023 at 09:33 AM
    Les Banshees d'Inisherin est très bon.
    Vivant en Irlande, j'espère que le film va récolter plein de prix
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/25/2023 at 09:42 AM
    A fortiori moi comme beaucoup:

    A part meilleur film, meilleur prod, meilleur acteur/actrice, le reste balek^^
    linkald posted the 01/25/2023 at 09:47 AM
    Everything Everywhere All at Once, 11 oscars gagnés du coup... selon moi
    birdgameful posted the 01/25/2023 at 09:49 AM
    Babylon / Nope complètement boycotter

    Les Banshees va tout récolter dans la logique des choses. Pas trop de concurrence vu le niveau de cette année... Mais connaissant les Oscars cela va prendre les choix les moins logique comme l'année dernière avec CODA
    evasnake posted the 01/25/2023 at 09:59 AM
    shinz0
    Pinocchio
    Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
    Le Chat Potté 2 : La dernière quête
    Le Monstre des mers
    Alerte rouge

    Du Pixar, mais pas de disney classic Pinocchio va l'emporter, c'est quasi sur
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/25/2023 at 10:04 AM
    evasnake Rectification. Disney va Payer .... Gagner l'Oscar.
    shinz0 posted the 01/25/2023 at 10:20 AM
    evasnake si c'est Disney qui gagne je case tout...
    Je pense que ça sera aussi Pinocchio

    Alerte rouge était quand même sympa
    mrvince posted the 01/25/2023 at 10:21 AM
    Je crois c'est une des pires années que j'ai vécu en terme de ciné 2022. J'ai aimé les films nommés EEAAO, Banshees, ou encore The Fableman mais sans plus quoi. J'ai pris aucune claque.
    kidicarus posted the 01/25/2023 at 11:19 AM
    La mascarade avec Black panther.
    pimoody posted the 01/25/2023 at 11:40 AM
    Brendan va gagner l’oscar de l’acteur
    Hsu ou Curtis pour l’actrice
    Everything va quasi tout rafler
    Les effets speciaux et sounds design pour avatar

    Grossomodo.
    nindo64 posted the 01/25/2023 at 12:36 PM
    pharrell Avec Maverick à côté ça va être chaud
