Les nommés aux Oscars en cours
Les nommés aux Oscars sont dévoilés
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 01/25/2023 at 07:42 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
16
)
idd
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:12 AM
y a du lourd de chez lourd
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:34 AM
Everything Everywhere All at Once à 11 nominations, ça fait plaisir.
Les Banshees d'Inisherin 9 Nominations / The Fabelmans 7 Nominations
nindo64
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:44 AM
Pas de nomination pour The Batman dans la catégorie bande-son
pharrell
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:56 AM
Meilleur film c'est "original screenplay" ?
Nindo64
: The Batman est nominé dans la catégorie "SOUND".
shinz0
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:58 AM
Il manque meilleur film d'animation
gasmok2
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:33 AM
Les Banshees d'Inisherin est très bon.
Vivant en Irlande, j'espère que le film va récolter plein de prix
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:42 AM
A fortiori moi comme beaucoup:
A part meilleur film, meilleur prod, meilleur acteur/actrice, le reste balek^^
linkald
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:47 AM
Everything Everywhere All at Once, 11 oscars gagnés du coup... selon moi
birdgameful
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:49 AM
Babylon / Nope complètement boycotter
Les Banshees va tout récolter dans la logique des choses. Pas trop de concurrence vu le niveau de cette année... Mais connaissant les Oscars cela va prendre les choix les moins logique comme l'année dernière avec CODA
evasnake
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:59 AM
shinz0
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Le Chat Potté 2 : La dernière quête
Le Monstre des mers
Alerte rouge
Du Pixar, mais pas de disney classic
Pinocchio va l'emporter, c'est quasi sur
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 10:04 AM
evasnake
Rectification. Disney va Payer .... Gagner l'Oscar.
shinz0
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 10:20 AM
evasnake
si c'est Disney qui gagne je case tout...
Je pense que ça sera aussi Pinocchio
Alerte rouge était quand même sympa
mrvince
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 10:21 AM
Je crois c'est une des pires années que j'ai vécu en terme de ciné 2022. J'ai aimé les films nommés EEAAO, Banshees, ou encore The Fableman mais sans plus quoi. J'ai pris aucune claque.
kidicarus
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 11:19 AM
La mascarade avec Black panther.
pimoody
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 11:40 AM
Brendan va gagner l’oscar de l’acteur
Hsu ou Curtis pour l’actrice
Everything va quasi tout rafler
Les effets speciaux et sounds design pour avatar
Grossomodo.
nindo64
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 12:36 PM
pharrell
Avec Maverick à côté ça va être chaud
