articles : 6782
visites since opening : 8430848
Un trailer pour Scream VI
Un trailer pour Scream VI
Le trailer de Scream VI vient d'être dévoilé et ça m'a l'air vraiment sympa.

    1
    Like
    fenek
    fenek
    posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    shinz0 posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:40 PM
    Ça l'air mieux que le 5 mais je me méfie
    ravyxxs posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:40 PM
    Déjà ??? J'ai l'impression que le précédent est sorti l'année dernière lol
    zephon posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:47 PM
    ayden pain de bière se bonifie avec le temps, c'est dingue
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:49 PM
    Mmmm...a part l'équipe de teens têtes a claques mené par la fille au gros sourcilles, ça va j'aime bien. Plus attirant que le 5 en tout cas

    Par contre le masque mature et balafré (très cool) c'est bien pompé sur les derniers Halloween^^ A moins que le tueur a réussi a chopé le masque du 1er tueur d'il y a 25 ans, je vois pas d'autres explication de son état.

    ravyxxs Time is money
    musm posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:50 PM
    ravyxxs il est sorti l'année dernière
    giru posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:53 PM
    Sans Neve Campbell donc non merci. Le 5 était une purge.
    ravyxxs posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:59 PM
    musm HA !!

    marcelpatulacci Ca doit être ça,et j'imagine l'histoire de l'antagoniste, soit c'est le cousin d'un des tueurs,soit c'est un fanatique qui a donc récupéré le masque pour honorer/vénérer "la" légende. Le truc à dormir debout lol.
    cliana posted the 01/19/2023 at 03:14 PM
    Bof, j'aimerai tellement revoir destination finale
    fenek posted the 01/19/2023 at 03:19 PM
    marcelpatulacci Oui c'est bien le premier masque.
    zekk posted the 01/19/2023 at 03:26 PM
    cliana un reboot est en préparation
    octobar posted the 01/19/2023 at 03:39 PM
    pfff... une licence culte pas cher à produire surexploitée de la pire des manière et sans aucun fond. ça ira merci les gens que surffent sur du fric en pondant de la merde.
    fretide posted the 01/19/2023 at 03:53 PM
    Ils forcent de ouf...
