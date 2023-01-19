accueil
articles :
6782
visites since opening :
8430848
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Un trailer pour Scream VI
Le trailer de Scream VI vient d'être dévoilé et ça m'a l'air vraiment sympa.
Like
Who likes this ?
fenek
posted the 01/19/2023 at 02:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (12)
12
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:40 PM
Ça l'air mieux que le 5 mais je me méfie
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:40 PM
Déjà ??? J'ai l'impression que le précédent est sorti l'année dernière lol
zephon
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:47 PM
ayden pain de bière se bonifie avec le temps, c'est dingue
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:49 PM
Mmmm...a part l'équipe de teens têtes a claques mené par la fille au gros sourcilles, ça va j'aime bien. Plus attirant que le 5 en tout cas
Par contre le masque mature et balafré (très cool) c'est bien pompé sur les derniers Halloween^^ A moins que le tueur a réussi a chopé le masque du 1er tueur d'il y a 25 ans, je vois pas d'autres explication de son état.
ravyxxs
Time is money
musm
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:50 PM
ravyxxs
il est sorti l'année dernière
giru
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:53 PM
Sans Neve Campbell donc non merci. Le 5 était une purge.
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 02:59 PM
musm
HA !!
marcelpatulacci
Ca doit être ça,et j'imagine l'histoire de l'antagoniste, soit c'est le cousin d'un des tueurs,soit c'est un fanatique qui a donc récupéré le masque pour honorer/vénérer "la" légende. Le truc à dormir debout lol.
cliana
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 03:14 PM
Bof, j'aimerai tellement revoir destination finale
fenek
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 03:19 PM
marcelpatulacci
Oui c'est bien le premier masque.
zekk
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 03:26 PM
cliana
un reboot est en préparation
octobar
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 03:39 PM
pfff... une licence culte pas cher à produire surexploitée de la pire des manière et sans aucun fond. ça ira merci les gens que surffent sur du fric en pondant de la merde.
fretide
posted
the 01/19/2023 at 03:53 PM
Ils forcent de ouf...
