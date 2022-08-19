La Genesis Mini 2 débarque aux US et en Europe.La liste des jeux USAfter Burner IIAlien SoldierAtomic RunnerBonanza Bros.ClayFighterCrusader of CentyDesert Strike: Return to the GulfEarthworm Jim 2Elemental MasterFatal Fury 2Gain GroundGolden Axe IIGranadaHellfireHerzog ZweiLightening Force: Quest for the DarkstarMidnight ResistanceThe OozeOutRunOutRunnersPhantasy Star IIPopulousRainbow Islands: ExtraRanger-XThe Revenge of ShinobiRistarRolling Thunder 2Shadow Dancer: The Secret of ShinobiShining Force IIShining in the DarknessSonic 3D BlastSplatterhouse 2Streets of Rage 3Super Hang-OnSuper Street Fighter II: The New ChallengersToeJam & Earl in Panic on FunkotronTruxtonVectorMan 2ViewpointVirtua RacingWarsongEcco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)Final Fight CDMansion of Hidden SoulsNight StrikerThe Ninja WarriorsNight TrapRobo AlesteSewer SharkShining Force CDSilpheedSonic The Hedgehog CDPreviously UnreleasedDevi & PiiStar MobileFantasy ZoneSpace Harrier II (+Space Harrier)SpatterSuper LocomotiveVS Puyo Puyo Sun