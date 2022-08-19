La Genesis Mini 2 débarque aux US et en Europe.
La liste des jeux US
After Burner II
Alien Soldier
Atomic Runner
Bonanza Bros.
ClayFighter
Crusader of Centy
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
Earthworm Jim 2
Elemental Master
Fatal Fury 2
Gain Ground
Golden Axe II
Granada
Hellfire
Herzog Zwei
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
Midnight Resistance
The Ooze
OutRun
OutRunners
Phantasy Star II
Populous
Rainbow Islands: Extra
Ranger-X
The Revenge of Shinobi
Ristar
Rolling Thunder 2
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Sonic 3D Blast
Splatterhouse 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Hang-On
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
Truxton
VectorMan 2
Viewpoint
Virtua Racing
Warsong
SEGA CD
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
Final Fight CD
Mansion of Hidden Souls
Night Striker
The Ninja Warriors
Night Trap
Robo Aleste
Sewer Shark
Shining Force CD
Silpheed
Sonic The Hedgehog CD
Bonus Games
Previously Unreleased
Devi & Pii
Star Mobile
Fantasy Zone
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
Spatter
Super Locomotive
VS Puyo Puyo Sun
