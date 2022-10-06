accueil
vfries
name :
The Last of Us : PART 1
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
articles : 5850
5850
visites since opening : 7097197
7097197
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
Un point sur les éditions de The Last of US Part I
Voici un petit point des éditions physiques et Digital Deluxe du jeu The Last of US Part I
1
Like
Who likes this ?
djhu
posted the 06/10/2022 at 01:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 14 )
14
)
altendorf
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 01:57 PM
Firefly Edition exclusivité américaine pour le moment et déjà sold out
shinz0
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:02 PM
Pour ceux qui n'ont jamais fait le jeu
Perso je passe mon tour mais je le referai dans 3 ou 4 ans sur le PS+
noishe
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:03 PM
altendorf
Tellement déçu de ça, je comprend absolument pas Sony. J'espère peut être une édition steelbook Amazon comme il y a eu pour le 2 et le Remastered.
Sinon attention à la Digital Deluxe, vous payez 10€ de plus pour des items que vous pouvez débloquer en jouant simplement au jeu.
gat
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:05 PM
noishe
je comprend absolument pas Sony.
C'est pourtant facile. Ils ont une série et un jeu online à vendre. Donc logique de voir débarquer ce remake 10 piges plus tard. Même s'ils se font plaisir sur le prix.
noishe
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:08 PM
gat
Le prix, mon dieu, j'en souffre encore
ouroboros4
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:11 PM
Le steelbook aurait été l’unique raison pour que je passe à la caisse.
Ils nous refont le même coup qu’avec le gros collector de The Last of Us 2. Le plus gros était aussi exclu USA
gat
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:13 PM
noishe
Le pire c'est que leurs jeux ne baissent pas tant que ça. Genre Demon's Souls ou Ratchet sont rarement trouvables en dessous des 50 balles.
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:16 PM
80€ HAHAHAHAHAHA pour un remaster graphique
ça va marcher en plus
Moi j'vous conseille de faire le TLOU Remastered Ps4 ça va vous coûter 10 balles grandmax..
ratchet
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:17 PM
gat
: Pareil pour Nintendo... Et si il y avait des jeux côté Microsoft ça serait identique.
gat
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:21 PM
ratchet
Bah ouais, Big N a tout compris.
nosphor68
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:31 PM
Au pire vous avez le Steelbook de la version PS4 (chopé à la FNAC à l’époque avec la précommande) par contre les prix……… ça côte sévère
stardustx
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:49 PM
c'est plutôt un poing, et je vous laisse deviner où
foxstep
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 02:56 PM
Le remake le plus inutile de tout les temps.
grundbeld
posted
the 06/10/2022 at 03:28 PM
Le steelbook est chouette je trouve. Après le reste… Voilà quoi.
