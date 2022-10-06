ajouter un tigre
The Last of Us : PART 1
Un point sur les éditions de The Last of US Part I
Voici un petit point des éditions physiques et Digital Deluxe du jeu The Last of US Part I






    djhu
    posted the 06/10/2022 at 01:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (14)
    altendorf posted the 06/10/2022 at 01:57 PM
    Firefly Edition exclusivité américaine pour le moment et déjà sold out
    shinz0 posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:02 PM
    Pour ceux qui n'ont jamais fait le jeu

    Perso je passe mon tour mais je le referai dans 3 ou 4 ans sur le PS+
    noishe posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:03 PM
    altendorf Tellement déçu de ça, je comprend absolument pas Sony. J'espère peut être une édition steelbook Amazon comme il y a eu pour le 2 et le Remastered.

    Sinon attention à la Digital Deluxe, vous payez 10€ de plus pour des items que vous pouvez débloquer en jouant simplement au jeu.
    gat posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:05 PM
    noishe je comprend absolument pas Sony.

    C'est pourtant facile. Ils ont une série et un jeu online à vendre. Donc logique de voir débarquer ce remake 10 piges plus tard. Même s'ils se font plaisir sur le prix.
    noishe posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:08 PM
    gat Le prix, mon dieu, j'en souffre encore
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Le steelbook aurait été l'unique raison pour que je passe à la caisse.
    Ils nous refont le même coup qu'avec le gros collector de The Last of Us 2. Le plus gros était aussi exclu USA
    gat posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:13 PM
    noishe Le pire c'est que leurs jeux ne baissent pas tant que ça. Genre Demon's Souls ou Ratchet sont rarement trouvables en dessous des 50 balles.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:16 PM
    80€ HAHAHAHAHAHA pour un remaster graphique
    ça va marcher en plus

    Moi j'vous conseille de faire le TLOU Remastered Ps4 ça va vous coûter 10 balles grandmax..
    ratchet posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:17 PM
    gat: Pareil pour Nintendo... Et si il y avait des jeux côté Microsoft ça serait identique.
    gat posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:21 PM
    ratchet Bah ouais, Big N a tout compris.
    nosphor68 posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:31 PM
    Au pire vous avez le Steelbook de la version PS4 (chopé à la FNAC à l'époque avec la précommande) par contre les prix……… ça côte sévère
    stardustx posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:49 PM
    c'est plutôt un poing, et je vous laisse deviner où
    foxstep posted the 06/10/2022 at 02:56 PM
    Le remake le plus inutile de tout les temps.
    grundbeld posted the 06/10/2022 at 03:28 PM
    Le steelbook est chouette je trouve. Après le reste… Voilà quoi.
