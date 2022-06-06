accueil
articles :
5820
visites since opening :
7062884
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Netflix] Un aperçu du tournage de la série One Piece
En attendant, un premier trailer, voir même un teaser, Netflix dévoile les coulisses du tournage de la série One Piece.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:11 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
15
)
ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:20 PM
Ah bah tiens je voulais des news de la série pas plus tard qu'hier
Je regarde!
ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:25 PM
Shanks
: Bordel mais je commence a y croire !!!!!
shinz0
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:25 PM
Un vrai décor
Ça nous change des fonds verts
altendorf
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:30 PM
Les décors défoncent
yanissou
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:32 PM
ah ouais ça rigole pas niveau decor , par contre le vogue merry je suis plié
opthomas
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:39 PM
Attendez de voir Nojiko
zekura
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:44 PM
opthomas
c'est pas génant, vu qu'elle est adoptée
zekk
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:45 PM
au moins, ils y mettent les moyens !
opthomas
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:45 PM
zekura
Je parle pas de ça c'est une métisse pas une black -_-
e3ologue
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:49 PM
zekk
reste à savoir si c'est vraiment le cas, où s'ils vont tout mettre dans les décors et les costumes, puis faire des coupes sur le temps de tournage ou VFX.
koji
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:49 PM
j'attend de voir un vrai trailer.
bladagun
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:54 PM
Dans 2 jours on auras le 1er teaser.
Nojiko on s'en balec qu'elle soit noir, jaune bleu sérieux j'ai vu le cast sur Facebook tout a l'heure mais il a fallu que je vois les commentaires pour tilter...
zekk
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 05:57 PM
e3ologue
Exact, on le saura assez vite
ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 06:00 PM
bladagun
: source pour le teaser ?
bladagun
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 06:33 PM
ratchet
laisse tomber je vais me coucher je pensait que l'événement était dans 2 jours mais c'était aujourd'hui.... Et vu qu'on a eu ça je me disait obligé ils vont donner un teaser pour l'événement... Je vais me coucher
citer un membre
