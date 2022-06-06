profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5820
visites since opening : 7062884
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Netflix] Un aperçu du tournage de la série One Piece
En attendant, un premier trailer, voir même un teaser, Netflix dévoile les coulisses du tournage de la série One Piece.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:11 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (15)
    ratchet posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:20 PM
    Ah bah tiens je voulais des news de la série pas plus tard qu'hier
    Je regarde!
    ratchet posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:25 PM
    Shanks: Bordel mais je commence a y croire !!!!!
    shinz0 posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:25 PM
    Un vrai décor

    Ça nous change des fonds verts
    altendorf posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:30 PM
    Les décors défoncent
    yanissou posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:32 PM
    ah ouais ça rigole pas niveau decor , par contre le vogue merry je suis plié
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:39 PM
    Attendez de voir Nojiko
    zekura posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:44 PM
    opthomas c'est pas génant, vu qu'elle est adoptée
    zekk posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:45 PM
    au moins, ils y mettent les moyens !
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:45 PM
    zekura Je parle pas de ça c'est une métisse pas une black -_-
    e3ologue posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:49 PM
    zekk reste à savoir si c'est vraiment le cas, où s'ils vont tout mettre dans les décors et les costumes, puis faire des coupes sur le temps de tournage ou VFX.
    koji posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:49 PM
    j'attend de voir un vrai trailer.
    bladagun posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:54 PM
    Dans 2 jours on auras le 1er teaser.

    Nojiko on s'en balec qu'elle soit noir, jaune bleu sérieux j'ai vu le cast sur Facebook tout a l'heure mais il a fallu que je vois les commentaires pour tilter...
    zekk posted the 06/06/2022 at 05:57 PM
    e3ologue Exact, on le saura assez vite
    ratchet posted the 06/06/2022 at 06:00 PM
    bladagun: source pour le teaser ?
    bladagun posted the 06/06/2022 at 06:33 PM
    ratchet laisse tomber je vais me coucher je pensait que l'événement était dans 2 jours mais c'était aujourd'hui.... Et vu qu'on a eu ça je me disait obligé ils vont donner un teaser pour l'événement... Je vais me coucher
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo