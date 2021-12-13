profile
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
name : Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
[Ubisoft] Un trailer pour Assassin's Creed L'Aube du Ragnarok
La grosse extension pour Assassin's Creed Valhalla se dévoile avec un trailer.




L'extension sera disponible le 10 Mars 2022
    minbox
    posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    minbox posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Vivement
    shinz0 posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:44 PM
    Ok.

    On pourra y jouer Odin en homme ou en femme au choix
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:45 PM
    apparemment le lvl 340 est conseillé
    sinon 40€ non inclu dans le season pass ,35h de jeux annoncés par ubi
    losz posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:49 PM
    Déjà que le jeu de base est long, j'imagine même pas avec tous les dlc + ca, le truc doit faire 150 heures
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:49 PM
    "While there is no required power level, it’s recommended that players be around level 340 to avoid having too tough of a time in Svartalfheim. "
    https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/12/13/assassins-creed-valhalla-ventures-deeper-into-mythology-with-dawn-of-ragnarok/

    ah et aussi... c'est pas un standalone ,pour le coup c'est pas tres malin de leur part ca commercialement
    populus posted the 12/13/2021 at 06:55 PM
    Ça aurait pus être pas mal si le titre c'était pas Assassin's Creed...

    Cette prostitution de leur licence ça devient vraiment n'importe nawak.

    Et vas-y que je te mélange du God of War maintenant
    dyson85 posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:03 PM
    L aube du ragnarok,god of war ragnarok....j en peux plus de cette epoque vikings!Envie de vomir!!
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Ah ouais...c'est même pas dans le season pass le truc. ça donne plus envie que ce qu'il y avait jusqu'à présent en dlc sur valhalla mais ouais c'est plus du AC quoi
    fan2jeux posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:10 PM
    40 boules d apres les leaks
    fan2jeux posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Un jeu dans le jeu, immortal fenyx 2 dans ac
    gauffreman posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:17 PM
    Ils auraient pas oublier les fondements de cette franchise par hasard? Sérieux raz le fion de cette dérive vers la fantaisie, ça ressemble plus à rien.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:19 PM
    j'allais demander le prix* merci
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/13/2021 at 07:27 PM
    Odingue le héros ?
