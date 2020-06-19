profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
83
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-infiltration
european release date : 06/19/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
406
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4182
visites since opening : 4814729
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS5] Une manette custom pour TLOU Part II
Une superbe manette custom pour The Last of US Part II, avec un superbe coffret en guise de boîte.







Perso, j'aime beaucoup cette custom !
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, minbox, shinz0
    posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    sora78 posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:27 PM
    C'est une manette PS5.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:32 PM
    sora78 je parle avec mon frère de la PS4 et je note PS4 comme un con
    bobobiwan posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:38 PM
    Manette PS5, donc... confirmation d'un remaster ?
    slad posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:45 PM
    Ils ne veulent pas balancer d'autres coloris sinon?!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:54 PM
    slad les autres coloris seront disponibles en 2021
    krash posted the 12/29/2020 at 04:01 PM
    La boite est plus intéressante que la manette
    shinz0 posted the 12/29/2020 at 04:26 PM
    Ils auraient pu offrir un club de golf avec
    kuroni posted the 12/29/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Je suis sûr que placer la manette dans la boîte a demandé plus de boulot que pour la customiser...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo