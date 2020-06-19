accueil
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-infiltration
european release date :
06/19/2020
[PS5] Une manette custom pour TLOU Part II
Une superbe manette custom pour The Last of US Part II, avec un superbe coffret en guise de boîte.
Perso, j'aime beaucoup cette custom !
posted the 12/29/2020 at 03:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (8)
8
)
sora78
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 03:27 PM
C'est une manette PS5.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 03:32 PM
sora78
je parle avec mon frère de la PS4 et je note PS4 comme un con
bobobiwan
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 03:38 PM
Manette PS5, donc... confirmation d'un remaster ?
slad
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 03:45 PM
Ils ne veulent pas balancer d'autres coloris sinon?!
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 03:54 PM
slad
les autres coloris seront disponibles en 2021
krash
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 04:01 PM
La boite est plus intéressante que la manette
shinz0
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 04:26 PM
Ils auraient pu offrir un club de golf avec
kuroni
posted
the 12/29/2020 at 04:58 PM
Je suis sûr que placer la manette dans la boîte a demandé plus de boulot que pour la customiser...
