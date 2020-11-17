accueil
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4103
4103
visites since opening : 4691638
4691638
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
[Trailer] Justice League Snyder Cut HBOMAX
Le nouveau trailer de justice League est la
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
gankutsuou
,
opthomas
posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (16)
16
)
shinz0
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:01 PM
C'est un fanmade
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:03 PM
shinz0
me suis planté c'est bon là
shinz0
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:05 PM
leblogdeshacka
je préfère
serialgamer7
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:07 PM
C'est exactement le même que celui du DC FanDome à 2 poils de cul près.
Ah si, il est en noir et blanc cette fois.
narphe1
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:12 PM
Il avait déclaré qu'il voulais le format 4:3 et en noir et blanc mais je sais pas pourquoi , ceux qui voulait voir la snyder Cut je les entends déjà raler alors que c'est la vision du réalisateur
coopper
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:18 PM
S'il veut faire du noir et blanc, qu'il le fasse bien au moins car là on dirait un filtre appliqué en post-prod.
narphe1
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:20 PM
coopper
boah il n'y as pas de bonne ou de mauvaise façon de faire du Nb , si celui ci lui convient ça me va !
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:23 PM
shinz0
coopper
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:24 PM
narphe1
Enfin normalement faire un film en noir et blanc, ça se conçoit dès le tournage en terme de lumière, de maquillage et de décors. Ici, on ressent que ça à pas été pensé pour (bon après c'est normal vu que la Warner ne voulait pas du film en noir et blanc pendant le tournage).
narphe1
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:29 PM
coopper
Bah si les chef Op fait du bon travail à la base ça ne me gène pas ! La version noir et blanc de mad max , logan et parasite n'avais pas était pensé pour à la base et je les préfère à la version couleur ! Bon à l'entendre sur Twitter "That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white" Je doute qu'il sorte une version couleur au final !
dabanksy
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:31 PM
please, ramenez les dommages collateraux. Meme si c'est morbide, c'est lun des aspect qui etait credible dans man of steel. ils ne peuvent pas avoir darkseid et sup se mettre des patates dans la gueule dans un coin perdu de russie ou peu importe le lieu de l'acte final dans la version whedon.
djfab
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:42 PM
Format 4:3 je me demande l'intérêt !
ratchet
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 04:59 PM
Désolé je peux pas, film en 4:3 c'est même pas la peine. Quel choix de merde...
kabuki
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 05:02 PM
4:3 et noir et blanc mais pourquoi
opthomas
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 05:14 PM
Attend la sortie du SnyderCut avant de raller
Sinon juste
FUCK AMBER HEARD
fretide
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 06:03 PM
Un nouveau trailer?
Dites moi où parce que j'ai cru voir le PUT..N DE MEME TRAILER
