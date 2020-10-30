profile
NieR Replicant Remaster
name : NieR Replicant Remaster
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Toylogic
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] NieR Replicant Collector's Edition
La version collector du jeu de NieR Replicant s'unbox dans sa version Japonaise.



Le jeu est toujours en préco.

Fnac
Amazon
Square-Enix
https://amzn.to/34GOpOO
    posted the 10/30/2020 at 04:29 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    sdkios posted the 10/30/2020 at 04:52 PM
    Elle defonce cette edition ! Mais ca arrivera pas jusque chez nous je suppose
    phenomeneramen posted the 10/30/2020 at 04:58 PM
    sdkios
    Cette édition est disponible sur le store français de Square Enix.
    noishe posted the 10/30/2020 at 05:04 PM
    phenomeneramen sdkios Y'a des petites différences dans notre version, notamment les livres qui sont en anglais, et un steelbook en plus
    phenomeneramen posted the 10/30/2020 at 05:15 PM
    noishe
    Les européens sont rarement avantagés concernant les éditions collectors.
    Tant mieux pour nous
    noishe posted the 10/30/2020 at 05:26 PM
    phenomeneramen Tout à fait, il faut que ça continue comme ça
    sonilka posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Elle est stylée cette jaquette. Pourquoi ils ne l'ont pas conservé pour le jeu de base
    noishe posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:41 PM
    sonilka La jaquette de la version de base sera réversible, ils l'avaient annoncé dans le stream du TGS. Même pour les japonais, ils pourront afficher la jaquette occidentale s'ils le souhaitent
    sonilka posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:42 PM
    noishe ah parfait
