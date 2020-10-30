accueil
Who likes this ?
read the reviews
leblogdeshacka
[Unboxing] NieR Replicant Collector's Edition
La version collector du jeu de NieR Replicant s'unbox dans sa version Japonaise.
Le jeu est toujours en préco.
Fnac
Amazon
Square-Enix
https://amzn.to/34GOpOO
posted the 10/30/2020 at 04:29 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
8
)
sdkios
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 04:52 PM
Elle defonce cette edition ! Mais ca arrivera pas jusque chez nous je suppose
phenomeneramen
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 04:58 PM
sdkios
Cette édition est disponible sur le store français de Square Enix.
noishe
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 05:04 PM
phenomeneramen
sdkios
Y'a des petites différences dans notre version, notamment les livres qui sont en anglais, et un steelbook en plus
phenomeneramen
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 05:15 PM
noishe
Les européens sont rarement avantagés concernant les éditions collectors.
Tant mieux pour nous
noishe
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 05:26 PM
phenomeneramen
Tout à fait, il faut que ça continue comme ça
sonilka
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:29 PM
Elle est stylée cette jaquette. Pourquoi ils ne l'ont pas conservé pour le jeu de base
noishe
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:41 PM
sonilka
La jaquette de la version de base sera réversible, ils l'avaient annoncé dans le stream du TGS. Même pour les japonais, ils pourront afficher la jaquette occidentale s'ils le souhaitent
sonilka
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:42 PM
noishe
ah parfait
