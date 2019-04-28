Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
5
name : Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One -
link49
all
Achat Nintendo Switch : Cette fois-ci, c'est la bonne...
Achats


J'ai acheté hier le jeu Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age sur Nintendo Switch :



J'ai testé et le portage est réussi je trouve.











Cette fois-ci, je le finis...

    posted the 04/28/2019 at 06:48 AM by link49
    comments (4)
    arikado posted the 04/28/2019 at 07:12 AM
    Finalement la fnac me l'a envoyé hier aussi ^^. Bon je vais d'abord finir le X et ensuite je m'y mettrai ^^
    link49 posted the 04/28/2019 at 07:13 AM
    Arikado J'ai adoré le X sur PsVita. Par contre, beaucoup moins FFX-2...
    arikado posted the 04/28/2019 at 07:15 AM
    link49 FFx-2 me tente moins j'avoue. On verra d'ici là ^^ j'ai le temps
    link49 posted the 04/28/2019 at 07:19 AM
    Arikado Oui, tu pourras le faire après le XII...
