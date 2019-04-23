accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
salocin
,
kurosama
name :
Mortal Kombat 11
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
433
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3fromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
torotoro59
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
link49
Mortal Kombat 11 : Comparatif Ps4/Nintendo Switch
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mortal Kombat 11 :
Le comparatif peut être vu ici :
Ca permet de voir les différences entre les deux versions du jeu...
Petite parenthèse, mais les joueurs semblent descendre le jeu, et ce, quelque soit le support console...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/video-mortal-kombat-11-switch-vs-ps4-comparison/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:37 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
shincloud
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:38 PM
Par contre la note des utilisateurs
link49
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:39 PM
Aux vues des notes joueurs, on remarquera que les joueurs Switch sont plus cléments avec le jeu...
shigeryu
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:47 PM
Le jeu a pris un sacré coup tout de même... surtout dans les décors.
ocyn
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:48 PM
Un comparatif en 540 x 960... Maintenant, ce serait bien de voir ce que ça donne sur une vidéo full HD. Plein écran vs plein écran.
tlj
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:50 PM
C'est quoi ces notes ahurissantes coté joueurs ? Qu'est ce qu'ils reprochent au jeu exactement ?
misterpixel
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:51 PM
C'est impressionnant ?
walterwhite
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:51 PM
Une gen’ d’écart !
gantzeur
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:54 PM
dégueulasse cette version switch
shigeryu
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:55 PM
Misterpixel
Le downgrade? Oui
link49
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 04:58 PM
Pour les notes joueurs, vu que c'est pas une exclue, je ne pense pas que ça soit du bashing gratuit...
kabuki
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:00 PM
Immonde jamais j'achete ca portable ou pas attend
alozius
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:02 PM
Le jeu est merdique ou quoi les potes? :O
delete9
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:04 PM
je comprends les notes des joueurs ce jeu ne sert a rien sans connection,on peux rien débloquer en offline rien de rien.pour moi Mortal kombat x >>>>> Mortal kombat 11
darkwii
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:04 PM
Mauvaises fois dans les commentaires c était sur que la version switch serait en dessous mais de la dire que c'est dégueu faut arrêter
misterpixel
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:05 PM
shigeryu
delete9
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 05:06 PM
en plus même pas de mode testez votre force la krypte aussi n'est pas jouable offline
