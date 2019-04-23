Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Mortal Kombat 11
2
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
433
link49
Mortal Kombat 11 : Comparatif Ps4/Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mortal Kombat 11 :



Le comparatif peut être vu ici :



Ca permet de voir les différences entre les deux versions du jeu...



Petite parenthèse, mais les joueurs semblent descendre le jeu, et ce, quelque soit le support console...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/video-mortal-kombat-11-switch-vs-ps4-comparison/
    posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:37 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    shincloud posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:38 PM
    Par contre la note des utilisateurs
    link49 posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Aux vues des notes joueurs, on remarquera que les joueurs Switch sont plus cléments avec le jeu...
    shigeryu posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Le jeu a pris un sacré coup tout de même... surtout dans les décors.
    ocyn posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Un comparatif en 540 x 960... Maintenant, ce serait bien de voir ce que ça donne sur une vidéo full HD. Plein écran vs plein écran.
    tlj posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:50 PM
    C'est quoi ces notes ahurissantes coté joueurs ? Qu'est ce qu'ils reprochent au jeu exactement ?
    misterpixel posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:51 PM
    C'est impressionnant ?
    walterwhite posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:51 PM
    Une gen’ d’écart !
    gantzeur posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:54 PM
    dégueulasse cette version switch
    shigeryu posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:55 PM
    Misterpixel Le downgrade? Oui
    link49 posted the 04/23/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Pour les notes joueurs, vu que c'est pas une exclue, je ne pense pas que ça soit du bashing gratuit...
    kabuki posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Immonde jamais j'achete ca portable ou pas attend
    alozius posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:02 PM
    Le jeu est merdique ou quoi les potes? :O
    delete9 posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:04 PM
    je comprends les notes des joueurs ce jeu ne sert a rien sans connection,on peux rien débloquer en offline rien de rien.pour moi Mortal kombat x >>>>> Mortal kombat 11
    darkwii posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:04 PM
    Mauvaises fois dans les commentaires c était sur que la version switch serait en dessous mais de la dire que c'est dégueu faut arrêter
    misterpixel posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:05 PM
    shigeryu
    delete9 posted the 04/23/2019 at 05:06 PM
    en plus même pas de mode testez votre force la krypte aussi n'est pas jouable offline
