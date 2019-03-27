Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Yoshi's Crafted World
name : Yoshi's Crafted World
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local)
european release date : 03/29/2019
all
Yoshi's Crafted World Switch : Test Gamekult
Tests


Voici une Information autour d’une exclusivité Nintendo Switch, Yoshi's Crafted World :



C’est maintenant au tour de Gamekult de tester le jeu et de lui attribué la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/yoshi-switch-3050876093/test.html
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:00 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    nyseko posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:08 PM
    ouah, le jeu est donc excellent
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:13 PM
    nyseko j'ai jamais douté de la qualité du jeu (il n'y a que la durée de vie dont je voulais savoir si elle tenait la route ou pas), encore plus depuis la démo.
    xslayer750 posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:17 PM
    nicolasgourry grosso modo la même durée de vie que Wooly World
    ducknsexe posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:23 PM
    C est du tout bon. Un yoshi qui explose tout une nouvelle fois
    lz posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:28 PM
    Mais évidemment que c'est un vrai bon jeu. Rien à voir avec les derniers Kirby, les jeux Yoshi sont généralement plus que corrects.
    lz posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:29 PM
    16/20 chez JVC
    wickette posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:35 PM
    Faudra attendre un peu de patchs je pense, le jeu est en dev depuis très longtemps sûrement leur UE4 est ancien
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:43 PM
    lz les tests sont bon dans l'ensemble.
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article432238.html
    akinen posted the 03/27/2019 at 07:10 PM
    Faut pas oublier que c’est luma qui test. Elle est exigeante mais ces goûts différen du reste de la redaction. Je pense que puyo aurait été plus sévère
    salocin posted the 03/27/2019 at 07:22 PM
    Un 7/10 venant de gamekult, s'est l'Excellence.
    rockin posted the 03/27/2019 at 07:51 PM
    salocin comme le dit akinen c'est Luma qui le test , clairement moins exigeante et sévère que la rédaction gamekult habituelle .
