Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Yoshi's Crafted World Switch : Test Gamekult
Tests
Voici une Information autour d’une exclusivité Nintendo Switch, Yoshi's Crafted World :
C’est maintenant au tour de Gamekult de tester le jeu et de lui attribué la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/yoshi-switch-3050876093/test.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/27/2019 at 06:00 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
nyseko
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:08 PM
ouah, le jeu est donc excellent
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:13 PM
nyseko
j'ai jamais douté de la qualité du jeu (il n'y a que la durée de vie dont je voulais savoir si elle tenait la route ou pas), encore plus depuis la démo.
xslayer750
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:17 PM
nicolasgourry
grosso modo la même durée de vie que Wooly World
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:23 PM
C est du tout bon. Un yoshi qui explose tout une nouvelle fois
lz
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:28 PM
Mais évidemment que c'est un vrai bon jeu. Rien à voir avec les derniers Kirby, les jeux Yoshi sont généralement plus que corrects.
lz
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:29 PM
16/20 chez JVC
wickette
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:35 PM
Faudra attendre un peu de patchs je pense, le jeu est en dev depuis très longtemps sûrement leur UE4 est ancien
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 06:43 PM
lz
les tests sont bon dans l'ensemble.
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article432238.html
akinen
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 07:10 PM
Faut pas oublier que c’est luma qui test. Elle est exigeante mais ces goûts différen du reste de la redaction. Je pense que puyo aurait été plus sévère
salocin
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 07:22 PM
Un 7/10 venant de gamekult, s'est l'Excellence.
rockin
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 07:51 PM
salocin
comme le dit
akinen
c'est Luma qui le test , clairement moins exigeante et sévère que la rédaction gamekult habituelle .
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article432238.html