Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Switch 2] Plus qu'à espérer un Astral Chain 2, au moins
Nintendo a récemment demandé de nouvelles marques déposées pour Earthbound, Super Mario Galaxy et Astral Chain.
C'est une pratique courante de Nintendo, qui parfois laisse entrevoir des annonces futures, parfois non.
Pour Super Mario Galaxy, on est pas à l'abri d'une annonce pour les 40 ans de la Saga.
Pour Astral Chain, il n'y a plus qu'à voir si il y aura une annonce pour une suite ou pas.
Source :
https://gonintendo.com/contents/52617-nintendo-snags-new-trademarks-for-earthbound-super-mario-galaxy-and-astral-chain/
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:42 PM by
link49
comments (
13
)
weslloyd1
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:47 PM
Astral Chain, un de mes jeux prefs ! (J'aurais tellement voulu que la licence s'exporte sur play)
judebox
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:50 PM
Astral Chain qui n'a malheureusement pas profité du gain de puissance de la Switch 2. Dommage, j'aurais bien aimé une mise à jour.
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:00 PM
l'image pour astral chain 2 est juste degueulasse
wickette
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:12 PM
En toute franchise, les renouvellements des droits ne sont vraiment pas un indicateur d'un quelconque développement sur les jeux en question.
judebox
Il n'y a pas de développeurs actifs sur la franchise j'ai l'impression, le dernier patch remonte à 2019...
Astral Chain j'avais bien aimé et j'aimerai voir et un patch switch 2 et un AC2.
newtechnix
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:19 PM
wickette
"Il n'y a pas de développeurs actifs sur la franchise j'ai l'impression" oui c'est compliqué de savoir car une rumeur courait que Nintendo avait retiré le projet à Platinum.
Il est donc possible qu'une autre team bosse sur un tel projet et avec Nintendo la loi du silence est assez forte...quand on découvre par exemple que c'est Good Feel qui a bossé sur un titre que personne n'attendait "Peach Princess" ou le portage remaster de DK par une team Polonaise.
kikoo31
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:33 PM
ippoyabukiki
car surchargé ?
akinen
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:47 PM
J’avais bien aimé. Je pensais qu’il allait être cours et son scénario est allé très loin. Il était cool mais un peu fouillis. Le moteur en 30fps aliasé aidait pas beaucoup mais la direction artistique était cool.
Perso je l’achèterai day one s’il existe.
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:49 PM
Je ne crois ni a l'un ni a l'autre. On aura surtout le triple 7
007
Resident evil 7
FF7
DLC Mario kart world.
Et pour la surprise surement un animal crossing, un truc bien casual et dégueulasse.
Ou alors un nouveau smash ca peut le faire ?
Le nouveau Mario dévoilera le bout de son nez pour 2026
mrvince
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:51 PM
Mario Galaxy 3 je sais pas si une autre annonce de jeu pourrait me faire plus plaisir que celle la... mais a mon avis on est sur un simple mario galaxy 2 dans une nouvelle compilation de jeu Mario
. sinon Astral Chain j'avais bien aimé sans plus...
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:53 PM
Non, vu a quel point l'équipe juridique de Nintendo sont sur les dents, j'imagine qu'ils renouvellent assez rapidement les droits et licences pour attaquer au mieux les malheureux qui oseraient en parler dans une vidéo rémunérée
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:55 PM
Un remake de Mother 3 ou un nouvelle episode Earthbound, on demande que ça. La licence a beaucoup de potentiel
soulfull
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 02:51 PM
Trop peu de jeu switch 1 sont optimisés sur Switch et pas assez d'infos là dessus. Astral chain et Bayonetta meritent un vrai coup de boost avec une meilleure résolution et du 60 fps stable.
cyr
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 02:51 PM
Jamais fait astral chain. J'attends qu'il soit a 20€ sur l'eshop....un jour peut être....
