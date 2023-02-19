profile
Lies of P
name : Lies of P
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Neowiz
developer : Round8 Studio
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une fenêtre de sortie pour Lies of P
Une fenêtre de sortie pour Lies of P, en effet le jeu du studio Round8, est prévu pour le mois d'août 2023.

    yanssou, idd
    posted the 02/19/2023 at 11:13 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    vyse posted the 02/19/2023 at 11:47 AM
    Je sens un de ces pétard mouillé
    mrvince posted the 02/19/2023 at 12:14 PM
    Les trailers montrent quand même pas grand chose de neuf à chaque fois... Soit y'a un niveau dans le jeu soit ils gardent tout secret.
    skuldleif posted the 02/19/2023 at 01:07 PM
    vyse a prioris pour ceux qui ont joué ca sent plutot bon au contraire
