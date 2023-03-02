profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake
name : Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
[Capcom] Du gameplay pour Resident Evil 4 Remake
Resident Evil 4 Remake se dévoile avec du gameplay de chez Game Informer avec une présentation de 13 minutes du cinquième chapitre.


    posted the 02/03/2023 at 07:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2023 at 07:53 PM
    C'est vrai qu'il va falloir revoir la pluie
    jenicris posted the 02/03/2023 at 08:08 PM
