articles : 6727
visites since opening : 8327970
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Fan Trailer] Le jeu Superman qui défonce !!!
Un fan trailer vraiment sympa. Bordel, je veux un jeu Superman de qualité


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yanssou, idd
    posted the 12/26/2022 at 10:45 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    yanssou posted the 12/26/2022 at 11:00 AM
    J'aurais aimé que Rocksteady balance un jeu comme ça, à la place on a un jeu suicide squad
    loonis posted the 12/26/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Bof
    liberty posted the 12/26/2022 at 11:35 AM
    Putain j'aimerais trop !
    newtechnix posted the 12/26/2022 at 11:41 AM
    L'animation de la cape est assez dégueulasse.

    Tiens d'ailleurs pourquoi superman porte-il une cape?
    metroidvania posted the 12/26/2022 at 11:44 AM
    Sympa
    fretide posted the 12/26/2022 at 12:09 PM
    Lâchez l'affaire avec les personnages qui volent c'est infaisable.

    La seule solution serait de diminuer ses pouvoirs et qu'il les regagne petit à petit.

    Pareil pour flash, si c'est pour le voir courir à 2 à l'heure..
    shambala93 posted the 12/26/2022 at 12:26 PM
    Ouais dommage pour rocksteady. Heureusement qu’on a un énième Batman je ne sais quoi.
    maki4vel posted the 12/26/2022 at 03:37 PM
    ça donne pas envie perso...
