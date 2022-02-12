profile
articles : 6652
visites since opening : 8227355
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Twitch] Découverte du jeu The Callisto Protocol
Bon, il est bientôt l'heure du live découverte sur le jeu The Callisto Protocol sur PlayStation 5.




Je me prépare un peu de Coke (du Coca-Cola hein!! ) et j'arrive.
    posted the 12/02/2022 at 08:59 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    suzukube posted the 12/02/2022 at 08:59 PM
    J'suis pas super motivé à me le faire
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:06 PM
    suzukube il a l'air ouf pourtant
    aros posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:11 PM
    leblogdeshacka
    Aller, je sais pas quoi, j'arrive
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:12 PM
    aros
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:21 PM
    aros je n'arrive pas à répondre sur Twitch
    aros posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:30 PM
    leblogdeshacka
    La première fois c'est toujours particulier
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:34 PM
    aros le jeu est sublime et les combats sont vraiment sympa
    aros posted the 12/02/2022 at 09:40 PM
    leblogdeshacka
    Je vois ça, j'étais pas prêt En tout cas, l'ambiance à l'air d'être au rendez-vous
