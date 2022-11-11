profile
[R.I.P.] Kevin Conroy est décédé !
Kevin Conroy, LA voix de Batman depuis de nombreuses années, que ce soit sur les jeux vidéo ou les animés, il était incroyable.




Il est mort d'un cancer à l'âge de 66 ans.
    posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:01 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    shinz0 posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:10 PM
    R.I.P. c'était la voix de la meilleure adaptation de Batman
    liberty posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:24 PM
    Leblogdeshacka oh putain, il était pas censé reprendre sa voix pour batman dans le reboot de la série Batman des années 90 qui doit sortir l'année prochaine ?
    mrpopulus posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:26 PM
    Merde... RIP
    mrnuage posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:27 PM
    RIP il aura pas atteint l'age de Bruce Wayne de Batman: la relève.
    playstation2008 posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:34 PM
    Mais non !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JE PLEURE !!!!!!!!
    vyse posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:52 PM
    Putain le cancer mais quel fléau
    minbox posted the 11/11/2022 at 05:54 PM
    R.I.P.
    yukilin posted the 11/11/2022 at 06:06 PM
    RIP
