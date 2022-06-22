profile
[PS5/PS5] Horizon Forbidden West à 39.99€
Le jeu Horizon Forbidden West est actuellement à 39.99€ sur PS4, avec l'upgrade gratuite vers la PS5.





Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6948&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka+&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fsearch%2F10%2Fhorizon%2BForbidden%2BWest.html
    posted the 06/22/2022 at 09:26 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    serve posted the 06/22/2022 at 09:29 AM
    C'est le prix que j'ai payé au lancement du jeu.
    ratchet posted the 06/22/2022 at 09:47 AM
    Mais je croyais qu'ils étaient a 80e ?
