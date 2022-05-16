Le nouveau PS+ se dévoile, avec de grosse cartouche, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, NBA 2K22 et bien d'autres rejoignent le service.
PlayStation Studios
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third Party-Partners
Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Les jeux en essaie limitée
PlayStation Studios
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Third Party Partners
Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/05/16/all-new-playstation-plus-game-lineup-assassins-creed-valhalla-demons-souls-ghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut-nba-2k22-and-more-join-the-service/
"This title is available to PlayStation Plus Extra members as part of Ubisoft+ Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members."
Ubisoft+ Classics
on sait donc comment ca va se passer pour le gamepass aussi
skuldleif comment ça? tu penses pas que c'est réservé à la ps5 (sorte d'exclusivité)
sinon pour parler de l'abo je trouve ca pas mal pour un debut ,ca risque d'etre chiant pour MS si ils doivent se battre pour les titres tiers ,mais visiblement c'est pas encore un probleme puisque des jeux sont dans les 2 services
Beaucoup de bons jeux dans la liste et pas mal de jeux solo aussi.
Sinon jsais pas si ubisoft a uniquement signé uniquement avec sony ou aussi avec xbox histoire de toucher l'argent des deux parties avec le backcatalogue
Il y’a vraiment d équin faire…
J’ai pas fait Demon soul, returnal, death strinding, Ac Vlahala
Si ça s’améliore en plus ça va être bien