





PlayStation Studios



Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4





Third Party-Partners



Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4





Les jeux en essaie limitée



PlayStation Studios



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5



Third Party Partners



Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Le nouveau PS+ se dévoile, avec de grosse cartouche, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, NBA 2K22 et bien d'autres rejoignent le service.