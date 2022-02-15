profile
Horizon Forbidden West
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Seagate] Des DD Horizon Forbidden West en approche
Seagate annonce l'arrivée de DD spéciale Horizon Forbidden West


Compatible PS4 et PS5 évidemment.




Le prix pour les différents DD :

-2 To à 124,99€
-5 To à 199,99€


    posted the 02/15/2022 at 04:34 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    wickette posted the 02/15/2022 at 04:45 PM
    A la place de Sony/Seagate je sortirai des extensions SSD xbox Series Horizon 2 moi, là au moins tout me monde en parlera et ça se vendra bien
    alucardk posted the 02/15/2022 at 04:48 PM
    Ça fait cher le vinyle ...
