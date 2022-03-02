profile
leblogdeshacka
411
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5357
visites since opening : 6332105
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Pégases] La liste des nommés est dévoilée
La liste des nommés pour les Pégases est maintenant dévoilée.
Pour rappel, les Pégases, c'est 85 jeux concourent dans les 19 catégories, notamment le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo, le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo Indépendant, le Meilleur Univers Sonore, l’Excellence Visuelle et l’Excellence Narrative.



EXCELLENCE VISUELLE :

Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Young Souls


MEILLEUR UNIVERS DE JEU VIDEO :

Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Road 96


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO ETUDIANT :

Bulle – Histoire Interactive
Jivana
Lysfangha


MEILLEUR UNIVERS SONORE :

Deathloop
Humankind
Road 96


EXCELLENCE NARRATIVE : (4 nommés car 2 étaient ex aequo)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – La Colère des Druides
Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Road 96


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO MOBILE :

Masterchef : Let’s cook
Northgard
Unmaze


AU-DELA DU JEU VIDEO :

Humankind
Road 96
Rubicon: a Conspiracy of Silence


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO INDEPENDANT :

Road 96
The Last Spell
Curse of the Dead Gods


MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN :

Deathloop
Humankind
The Last spell


MEILLEUR SERVICE D’EXPLOITATION : GAME AS A SERVICE

Curse of the Dead Gods
Just Dance 2022
Riders Republic


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO

Deathloop
Humankind
Road 96


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO MOBILE ETRANGER

Lego Star Wars: Castaways
Sparklite
Summoners War: Sky Arena


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO INDEPENDANT ETRANGER

Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Oddworld : Soulstorm
The Forgotten City


MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO ETRANGER

Little Nightmares II
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City


MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU VIDEO

Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Young Souls


MEILLEURE ACCESSIBILITE

Just Dance 2022
Masterchef : Let’s Cook
Road 96

La cérémonie sera retransmise en direct le 10 mars à 20h00 sur le site de France Télévision : France.Tv
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    calite posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:58 PM
    Ca serait bien de contextualisé ce que c'est que les pegases...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/03/2022 at 05:19 PM
    calite j'ai fait un article plus bas
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article461286.html
    altendorf posted the 02/03/2022 at 05:21 PM
    calite https://www.begeek.fr/pegases-2020-lacademie-des-arts-et-techniques-du-jeu-video-devoile-les-nomines-de-la-premiere-edition-335687
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo