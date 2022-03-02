La liste des nommés pour les Pégases est maintenant dévoilée.
Pour rappel, les Pégases, c'est 85 jeux concourent dans les 19 catégories, notamment le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo, le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo Indépendant, le Meilleur Univers Sonore, l’Excellence Visuelle et l’Excellence Narrative.
EXCELLENCE VISUELLE :
Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Young Souls
MEILLEUR UNIVERS DE JEU VIDEO :
Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Road 96
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO ETUDIANT :
Bulle – Histoire Interactive
Jivana
Lysfangha
MEILLEUR UNIVERS SONORE :
Deathloop
Humankind
Road 96
EXCELLENCE NARRATIVE : (4 nommés car 2 étaient ex aequo)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – La Colère des Druides
Deathloop
Edge of Eternity
Road 96
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO MOBILE :
Masterchef : Let’s cook
Northgard
Unmaze
AU-DELA DU JEU VIDEO :
Humankind
Road 96
Rubicon: a Conspiracy of Silence
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO INDEPENDANT :
Road 96
The Last Spell
Curse of the Dead Gods
MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN :
Deathloop
Humankind
The Last spell
MEILLEUR SERVICE D’EXPLOITATION : GAME AS A SERVICE
Curse of the Dead Gods
Just Dance 2022
Riders Republic
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO
Deathloop
Humankind
Road 96
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO MOBILE ETRANGER
Lego Star Wars: Castaways
Sparklite
Summoners War: Sky Arena
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO INDEPENDANT ETRANGER
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Oddworld : Soulstorm
The Forgotten City
MEILLEUR JEU VIDEO ETRANGER
Little Nightmares II
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU VIDEO
Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Young Souls
MEILLEURE ACCESSIBILITE
Just Dance 2022
Masterchef : Let’s Cook
Road 96
La cérémonie sera retransmise en direct le 10 mars à 20h00 sur le site de France Télévision : France.Tv
