



La liste des nommés pour les Pégases est maintenant dévoilée.Pour rappel, les Pégases, c'est 85 jeux concourent dans les 19 catégories, notamment le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo, le Meilleur Jeu Vidéo Indépendant, le Meilleur Univers Sonore, l’Excellence Visuelle et l’Excellence Narrative.DeathloopEdge of EternityYoung SoulsDeathloopEdge of EternityRoad 96Bulle – Histoire InteractiveJivanaLysfanghaDeathloopHumankindRoad 96Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – La Colère des DruidesDeathloopEdge of EternityRoad 96Masterchef : Let’s cookNorthgardUnmazeHumankindRoad 96Rubicon: a Conspiracy of SilenceRoad 96The Last SpellCurse of the Dead GodsDeathloopHumankindThe Last spellCurse of the Dead GodsJust Dance 2022Riders RepublicDeathloopHumankindRoad 96Lego Star Wars: CastawaysSparkliteSummoners War: Sky ArenaChicory: A Colorful TaleOddworld : SoulstormThe Forgotten CityLittle Nightmares IIPsychonauts 2The Forgotten CitySave me Mr Tako: Definitive EditionSolasta: Crown of the MagisterYoung SoulsJust Dance 2022Masterchef : Let’s CookRoad 96La cérémonie sera retransmise en direct le 10 mars à 20h00 sur le site de France Télévision : France.Tv