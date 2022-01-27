profile
leblogdeshacka
411
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5322
visites since opening : 6283424
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] Un nouveau trailer pour Uncharted
Un nouveau trailer pour le film Uncharted, vient d'arriver et avec lui une nouvelle affiche (elle a quelques jours déjà).






Le film sera dans les salles obscures dèe 16 Février
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:18 PM
    Quand je vois la tête de Nathan Drake, je pense plus à Tintin que Indiana Jones.
    legato posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:21 PM
    Un projet qui aboutit dans la douleur et ne donne malheureusement pas super envie vu le casting et le ton .. dommage
    apollokami posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:26 PM
    Je suis le seul à avoir du mal avec les fx ? C'est tellement mauvais dans plusieurs scènes.
    shinz0 posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:29 PM
    apollokami non t'es pas le seul
    On est maintenant tellement habitué aux incrustations avec fond vert
    newtechnix posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Niveau cinéma en regardant bien, penser qu'en utilisant un acteur du Marvel Univers.

    Que ce soit pourtant le très adorer Stark/Ironman, peut ce sont avéré assurément bankable par la suite et d'ailleurs Tom Holland a été parti prenante d'un blockbuster qui bidé sévère (pourtant il y a avait du pognon, le réalisateur de Jason bourne et des acteurs Bankable tom holland, ridley), C'est peut-être en fait une grosse erreur de Sony d'avoir miser sur cet acteur qui est trop jeune en terme de background.

    C'est une erreur de Sony de mon point de vue de l'avoir incorporé sans même parler de Mark Wahlberg l'acteur qui hérite des rôles que personne n'accepte. Par contre Antonio Banderas bravo
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:38 PM
    apollokami shinz0 non, moi aussi certains effets se voient trop, je trouve, notamment tout les parties avec le bateau (ou les bateaux) ou l'avion.
    Comme l'impression que rien n'est "palpable" et "solide" réellement dans le décor.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo