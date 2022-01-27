accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
411
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
colt
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimando
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
noukous
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
rockmanz
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
hizoka
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
wino
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
totenteufel
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
giochi
,
populus
,
lolise
,
sid
,
kr16
,
finalyoz
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
,
bourbon
,
mickurt
,
arthdy
,
beni
,
obi69
,
kirby1
,
rendan
,
yanissou
,
jamrock
,
liberty
,
shinz0
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5322
visites since opening :
6283424
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Trailer] Un nouveau trailer pour Uncharted
Un nouveau trailer pour le film Uncharted, vient d'arriver et avec lui une nouvelle affiche (elle a quelques jours déjà).
Le film sera dans les salles obscures dèe 16 Février
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/27/2022 at 02:17 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
7
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:18 PM
Quand je vois la tête de Nathan Drake, je pense plus à Tintin que Indiana Jones.
legato
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:21 PM
Un projet qui aboutit dans la douleur et ne donne malheureusement pas super envie vu le casting et le ton .. dommage
apollokami
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:26 PM
Je suis le seul à avoir du mal avec les fx ? C'est tellement mauvais dans plusieurs scènes.
shinz0
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:29 PM
apollokami
non t'es pas le seul
On est maintenant tellement habitué aux incrustations avec fond vert
newtechnix
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:30 PM
Niveau cinéma en regardant bien, penser qu'en utilisant un acteur du Marvel Univers.
Que ce soit pourtant le très adorer Stark/Ironman, peut ce sont avéré assurément bankable par la suite et d'ailleurs Tom Holland a été parti prenante d'un blockbuster qui bidé sévère (pourtant il y a avait du pognon, le réalisateur de Jason bourne et des acteurs Bankable tom holland, ridley), C'est peut-être en fait une grosse erreur de Sony d'avoir miser sur cet acteur qui est trop jeune en terme de background.
C'est une erreur de Sony de mon point de vue de l'avoir incorporé sans même parler de Mark Wahlberg l'acteur qui hérite des rôles que personne n'accepte.
Par contre Antonio Banderas bravo
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/27/2022 at 02:38 PM
apollokami
shinz0
non, moi aussi certains effets se voient trop, je trouve, notamment tout les parties avec le bateau (ou les bateaux) ou l'avion.
Comme l'impression que rien n'est "palpable" et "solide" réellement dans le décor.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
On est maintenant tellement habitué aux incrustations avec fond vert
Que ce soit pourtant le très adorer Stark/Ironman, peut ce sont avéré assurément bankable par la suite et d'ailleurs Tom Holland a été parti prenante d'un blockbuster qui bidé sévère (pourtant il y a avait du pognon, le réalisateur de Jason bourne et des acteurs Bankable tom holland, ridley), C'est peut-être en fait une grosse erreur de Sony d'avoir miser sur cet acteur qui est trop jeune en terme de background.
C'est une erreur de Sony de mon point de vue de l'avoir incorporé sans même parler de Mark Wahlberg l'acteur qui hérite des rôles que personne n'accepte. Par contre Antonio Banderas bravo
Comme l'impression que rien n'est "palpable" et "solide" réellement dans le décor.