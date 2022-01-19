accueil
> blog
[Prime Video] Un Teaser pour The Lord of the Ring
La série événement de Prime Video, Le seigneur des anneaux se dévoile avec un teaser.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/19/2022 at 03:07 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
13
)
wickette
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:09 PM
Un gros côté GoT dans le teaser je trouve
draer
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:12 PM
Je suis hype.
wickette
Oui ça rappelle les teasers de GoT.
olive
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:24 PM
wickette
oui ça fait carrément repompé : l'accent ecossais pour faire moyen age, et le zoom maxi sur un miniature symbolique de la série. Reste à voir si les arcs narratifs sont intéressants
cliana
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:29 PM
Leblogdeshacka
: t'as oublié de mettre la 2ème vidéo :
https://youtu.be/jIpGxjZ9c0s?t=167
serve
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:39 PM
La série que j'attends le plus.
wilhelm
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:39 PM
Ça manque de cul quand même. Alors que les fans veulent justement ça.
zekk
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:42 PM
wilhelm
?
newtechnix
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:45 PM
cela commence quand ce merdier?
pharrell
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:47 PM
2 septembre. Je sais pas pourquoi je sens que ça sera éclaté... Je le sens pas du tout... J'espère me tromper.
wilhelm
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 03:50 PM
zekk
Message ironique. On avait eu des infos comme quoi la série aura des scènes olé olé. J'ai de gros doutes... surtout après la catastrophe Witcher. Bon, ce n'est pas Netflix, mais le doute subsiste.
metroidvania
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 04:05 PM
mega hypé, j'espère que ce sera mieux que la saison 2 de witcher que j'ai trouvé à chier contrairement à la 1
playstation2008
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 04:10 PM
pharrell
J'espère que le temps te donnera tort... mais je suis hélas de ton avis
neo810
posted
the 01/19/2022 at 04:18 PM
Juste pour info le trailer la c'est du fait main il y a absolument rien de numérique
