Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 5122
visites since opening : 7169165
On est d'accord pour dire que le meilleure trailer de la Gamescom 2021
C'etait Dokev, ils ont tout mis dans ce jeu

    guyllan, arrrghl
    posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:08 PM by guiguif
    korou posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:10 PM
    Grave, j'ai adoré
    arrrghl posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:14 PM
    pareil !
    nosphor68 posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:16 PM
    La Musique est sensationnelle
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:16 PM
    La vrai révélation de la Gamescom 2021 : Le Trébuchet...
    ghouledheleter posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:16 PM
    Il a l'air fou ce jeu
    masharu posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:17 PM
    Le seul truc : jouer des gamins. Mais sinon c'est très impressionnant.
    roy001 posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:17 PM
    destiny 2 avec la voix de Sylvanas
    e3ologue posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Dommage que ça soit un MMO
    populus posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Musique insupportable/20
    derno posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:19 PM
    il a l'avantage d'être un jeu full next gen là où les autres sont encore cross gen...ça aide
    suzukube posted the 08/25/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Vous trollez ou pas T_T !
