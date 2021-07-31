ajouter un tigre
[PS5] Une manette PS5 étonnante !
Une manette PS5 vient d'être dévoilé et elle est plutôt surprenante. Évidemment, elle ne sera pas commercialisée.



Une belle manette McDonald's.

Elle est limitée à seulement 50 exemplaires.
    posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    kaosium posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:43 PM
    Argh
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:46 PM
    Ouais…non
    opthomas posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:47 PM
    sans façon !
    zekk posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:49 PM
    quelle horreur !!!
    torotoro59 posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:52 PM
    Manque le gras dessus
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:52 PM
    Wadaf...
    suzukube posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:56 PM
    Je la veux
    yanissou posted the 07/31/2021 at 03:58 PM
    C'est quoi cette horreur mes yeux
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/31/2021 at 04:00 PM
    suzukube ça se mange pas
    alucardk posted the 07/31/2021 at 04:11 PM
    moche et grasse.
    jenicris posted the 07/31/2021 at 04:23 PM
    Non merci.
    kevisiano posted the 07/31/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Tu l'as à combien ioop avec tes CC Fnac + cashback ?
