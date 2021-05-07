ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[] Persona Strikers à 18.99€ sur Switch et PS4
Le jeu Persona Strikers est disponible pour 18.99€ sur Switch et PS4.




Par contre il n'y a pas le badge

Nouveau lien
Cdiscount 18.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6948&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fjeux-pc-video-console%2Fps4%2Fpersona-5-strikers-jeu-ps4%2Ff-1030401-5055277040063.html%23mpos%3D10%7Ccd
    1
    Like
    mercure7
    posted the 07/05/2021 at 09:13 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    zakovu posted the 07/05/2021 at 09:42 PM
    Trop tard, il est repassé. a 49,99
    guiguif posted the 07/05/2021 at 09:45 PM
    zakovu les liens sont mauvais: https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/ps4/persona-5-strikers-jeu-ps4/f-1030401-5055277040063.html?idOffre=-1&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559&awc=6948_1625521461_37465391177059daedd3105209cc2a3b

    https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/nintendo-switch/persona-5-strikers-jeu-switch/f-1032801-5055277040216.html?idOffre=-1&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559&awc=6948_1625521462_5989aba40a2c9fcd91969905800b837d
    zakovu posted the 07/05/2021 at 09:46 PM
    Merci bcp ! Je vais me le prendre du coup ^^
    suzukube posted the 07/05/2021 at 10:27 PM
    guiguif Merci !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/05/2021 at 10:47 PM
    zakovu guiguif suzukube il fait juste descendre un peu
    mercure7 posted the 07/05/2021 at 10:49 PM
    Merci
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/05/2021 at 11:00 PM
    mercure7
