leblogdeshacka > blog
[Rappel] Programme Netflix/PrimeVideo/Disney+/Star
Voici, un rappel pour les sorties Netflix, Prime Video et Disney+/Star pour le mois d'Avril 2021.



Netflix
------------------------------------------




Prime Video
------------------------------------------


    faremis
    posted the 04/26/2021 at 11:22 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    jeanouillz posted the 04/26/2021 at 11:36 AM
    Comment ça saoule Netflix, toujours pas la dernière saison de Viking, ils foutent quoi?
    faremis posted the 04/26/2021 at 11:43 AM
    Stylé comment tu organises ça, gg.
    fretide posted the 04/26/2021 at 11:45 AM
    Invincible sur prime c'est juste incroyable sérieux
    psxbox posted the 04/26/2021 at 11:48 AM
    J ai bien aimé shadow and bone
    wickette posted the 04/26/2021 at 12:04 PM
    Merci . C'est sympa d'avoir cette liste.
    idd posted the 04/26/2021 at 12:14 PM
    jeanouillz ça doit être une question de droits car c'est en France que ça bloque, je crois que c'est déjà dispo dans certains pays.
    ça passe pas sur une chaine tv avant ?
