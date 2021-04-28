Les nouveautés sur Prime Video, pour le mois de Mai sont dévoilées.
3 mai
-L'Attaque des Titans - Saisons 1 à 3
-Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works
-Grimgar, le monde des cendres et de fantaisie
-Tokyo Ghoul
-Tokyo Ghoul:re - Saisons 1 et 2
-Your Name
-Esprits Criminels - Saison 15
4 mai
-Bienvenue à Gattaca
-Chef
-Copains pour toujours - 2 films avec Adam Sandler
-Same kid of different as me
-Wind River, avec Jeremy Renner
5 mai
-Babysitting 2
6 mai
-Hell Driver, avec Nicolas Cage
-Horns, avec Daniel Radcliffe
7 mai
-Adolescence explosive, avec Katherine Langford
-The Boy from Medellin - Film documentaire sur J. Balvin
10 mai
-Creed
-Creed 2
11 mai
-Des Hommes sans Loi
I-ntrusion
-Terminator 3 : Le Soulèvement des Machines
-Terminator Renaissance
-Roland-Garros : Bâtir la légende
-The Myth of the American Sleepover, par le réalisateur d'It Follows
14 mai
-Mission Impossible : Protocole Fantôme
-The Last Hour - Nouveau film original indien
-The Underground Railroad
18 mai
-Paperboy, avec Zac Efron
-Spider-Man - La trilogie de Sam Raimi
21 mai
-Pink: All I know so far - Film documentaire
25 mai
-Riddick (2013)
-Tintin : Le Secret de la Licorne
-The Rover, avec Robert Pattinson
28 mai
-Panic - Nouvelle série originale
30 mai
-Roland-Garros
31 mai
-10 Cloverfield Lane
-Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, avec Margot Robbie
