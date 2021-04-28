ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4465
visites since opening : 5210189
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Prime Video] Les nouveautés de Mai 2021
Les nouveautés sur Prime Video, pour le mois de Mai sont dévoilées.






3 mai

-L'Attaque des Titans - Saisons 1 à 3
-Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works
-Grimgar, le monde des cendres et de fantaisie
-Tokyo Ghoul
-Tokyo Ghoul:re - Saisons 1 et 2
-Your Name
-Esprits Criminels - Saison 15

4 mai

-Bienvenue à Gattaca
-Chef
-Copains pour toujours - 2 films avec Adam Sandler
-Same kid of different as me
-Wind River, avec Jeremy Renner

5 mai

-Babysitting 2

6 mai

-Hell Driver, avec Nicolas Cage
-Horns, avec Daniel Radcliffe

7 mai

-Adolescence explosive, avec Katherine Langford
-The Boy from Medellin - Film documentaire sur J. Balvin

10 mai

-Creed
-Creed 2

11 mai

-Des Hommes sans Loi
I-ntrusion
-Terminator 3 : Le Soulèvement des Machines
-Terminator Renaissance
-Roland-Garros : Bâtir la légende
-The Myth of the American Sleepover, par le réalisateur d'It Follows

14 mai

-Mission Impossible : Protocole Fantôme
-The Last Hour - Nouveau film original indien
-The Underground Railroad

18 mai

-Paperboy, avec Zac Efron
-Spider-Man - La trilogie de Sam Raimi

21 mai

-Pink: All I know so far - Film documentaire

25 mai

-Riddick (2013)
-Tintin : Le Secret de la Licorne
-The Rover, avec Robert Pattinson

28 mai

-Panic - Nouvelle série originale

30 mai

-Roland-Garros

31 mai

-10 Cloverfield Lane
-Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, avec Margot Robbie

Prime Video
https://amzn.to/3eJDMim
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    killia
    posted the 04/28/2021 at 05:09 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    palan posted the 04/28/2021 at 06:14 PM
    rien d'interessent.Aucun nouveauté de 2021
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo