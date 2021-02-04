accueil
name :
Returnal
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Housemarque
genre :
action
[Préco] Returnal 15€ en CC
La future bombe Returnal est toujours en préco avec toujours 15€ en CC pour les adhérents Fnac.
FNAC
FNAC
62.99€ + 15€ en CC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DReturnal%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:52 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
leonsilverburg
posted
the 04/02/2021 at 10:04 AM
Une sacrée belle offre !
Quand je vois une telle offre je comprends pas les joueurs qui prennent une PS5 full démat et qui payent leur jeu plein pot à 80€
bladagun
posted
the 04/02/2021 at 10:16 AM
leonsilverburg
de la place pour rien, obligation d'avoir le disque. Je les comprend mais pas possible de sauter le pas perso
pourtant je suis pas du tout du genre à revendre.
guiguif
posted
the 04/02/2021 at 10:22 AM
Le day one
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/02/2021 at 10:41 AM
leonsilverburg
je ne comprends pas aussi, trop de contraintes sur le full demat et le prix des jeux outch !!
mancunien
posted
the 04/02/2021 at 10:43 AM
leonsilverburg
Moi je ai une full demat....
Je partage le compte avec mon cousin et je paye du coup les jeux moitié prix ....
Exemple ...kena je le pairais max 20 euros
