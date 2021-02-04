ajouter un tigre
Returnal
9
name : Returnal
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4377
visites since opening : 5116364
[Préco] Returnal 15€ en CC
La future bombe Returnal est toujours en préco avec toujours 15€ en CC pour les adhérents Fnac.



FNAC
FNAC 62.99€ + 15€ en CC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DReturnal%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    parazyt6425
    posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:52 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    leonsilverburg posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:04 AM
    Une sacrée belle offre !
    Quand je vois une telle offre je comprends pas les joueurs qui prennent une PS5 full démat et qui payent leur jeu plein pot à 80€
    bladagun posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:16 AM
    leonsilverburg de la place pour rien, obligation d'avoir le disque. Je les comprend mais pas possible de sauter le pas perso pourtant je suis pas du tout du genre à revendre.
    guiguif posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:22 AM
    Le day one
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:41 AM
    leonsilverburg je ne comprends pas aussi, trop de contraintes sur le full demat et le prix des jeux outch !!
    mancunien posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:43 AM
    leonsilverburg
    Moi je ai une full demat....
    Je partage le compte avec mon cousin et je paye du coup les jeux moitié prix ....
    Exemple ...kena je le pairais max 20 euros
