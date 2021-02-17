ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4247
visites since opening : 4959205
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Disney] Cruella dévoile son premier trailer
Le nouveau Disney, Cruella se dévoile avec un trailer et 2 affiches.






Le film sera disponible en Mai
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    kali posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:46 PM
    OK Catwoman Begins
    octobar posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:51 PM
    faut bien qu'elles incarnent des personnages de fictions "emblématiques" les actrices hollywoodiennes tellement c'est la misère pour faire carrière sinon.

    Blague à part, j'ai toujours cru que c'était une vieille peau cruella moi.
    tab posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:54 PM
    Cruella avec la « censure » disney... mouai je sens que ça va pas voler haut avec leurs bonne morale maison
    famimax posted the 02/17/2021 at 03:00 PM
    tab Quelle censure ?
    shinz0 posted the 02/17/2021 at 03:02 PM
    Juste pour Emma Stone
    tab posted the 02/17/2021 at 03:04 PM
    famimax pas forcement de censure mais « la bonne parole » disney… qui censure direct le démesuré du personnage
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo