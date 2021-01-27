profile
[HBOMAX] Les films de 2021
Warner Bros. nous dévoile un trailer avec tous ses futurs films à venir sur HBOMAX et les cinémas (à voir si il y a réouverture avec la pandémie).




Il y en a pour tout le monde, Mortal Kombat, Suicide Squad, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry The Mobile, Godzilla VS Kong, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Reminiscence, Cry Macho, King Richard, Space Jam, Malignant, The Many Saints of Mewark, Dune, Matrix, bordel du lourd les amis.

Petite info, le service compte maintenant près de 17.2 millions d'abonnés.
    shinz0
    posted the 01/27/2021 at 12:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    linkald posted the 01/27/2021 at 12:33 PM
    Tous ces navets en perspective
    shinz0 posted the 01/27/2021 at 12:35 PM
    Cool
