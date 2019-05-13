Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Gears of War 5
all
Rumeur : Une date de sortie et une box pour Gears of War 5
Gears of War


Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Gears of War 5 :



Le jeu sortirait le 10 septembre prochain. Voici ce qui serait sa box :



Plus qu'à attendre une officialisation...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/possible-leaked-gears-5-box-art-and-release-date-september-10th.116646
    posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:15 PM by link49
    comments (34)
    edarn posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:19 PM
    Moué, pas super "epic" comme cover.
    link49 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:20 PM
    J'ai hâte. J'ai adoré le 4. J'espère qu'il sera encore mieux que son prédécesseur...
    kamina posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:21 PM
    La jaquette n'est pas foufou. Par contre le 10 septembre me semble être une bonne date histoire d'ouvrir les festivités de fin d'année.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:23 PM
    omg ce serait top en septembre
    Jolie jaquette qui fait penser à un meilleur scénario/histoire que le 4 avec kate et ses origines.
    nobleswan posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Clairement une jaquette qui montre que le jeu va être porté sur le scénario. Sinon putain si c'est vraiment le 10 Septembre
    aros posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:26 PM
    Beurk ! C'est cracra poubelle...
    nakata posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:38 PM
    La jaquette fait pas envie ...
    xslayer750 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:38 PM
    J'aime pas trop la jaquette x)
    Tiens d'ailleurs on sait pourquoi le "of war" a disparu ?
    octobar posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:39 PM
    cette tâche de sang de fond de culotte..
    crimson7 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:43 PM
    J'aime bien, ça change des précédentes jaquettes, même si je pense qu'elle est fausse à cause du titre.

    Mais il me tarde trop de pouvoir le faire et d'enfin en apprendre plus sur les différents points laisser en suspens depuis le 2, septembre serait parfait.
    link49 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:44 PM
    Xslayer750 Voici ce qu'a déclaré Rod Fergusson : "Gears of War est toujours le nom de la franchise, mais maintenant que nous développons une famille de produits, il était plus logique de raccourcir les titres - Gears Pop, Gears Tactics & Gears 5. De plus, nous l'appelons toujours simplement Gears. C'est bien mieux pour simplifier." J'espère que ça t'éclairera...
    monz666 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Pas le 10 septembre svp j'ai une soutenance le 20

    Sinon la jaquette est moche au possible .
    guiguif posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:48 PM
    Ils auraient pu au moins mettre le titre en bas que collé en haut
    xslayer750 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:50 PM
    link49 Oui merci c'est plus clair maintenant
    link49 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:52 PM
    Xslayer750 De rien.

    Personnellement, je trouve Gears of War 5 comme titre meilleur, mais ça reste un titre...
    battleburne posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:53 PM
    osef de la boite l important c' est le contenu pas le contenant
    battleburne posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:54 PM
    on a beau cracher sur ms, y a pas mieux que gears en tps
    octobar posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
    battleburne t'énerves pas va
    spawnini posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
    octobar Kait a ces raniania dans cet épisode
    link49 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
    Battleburne Niveau multi en tout cas, c'est une valeur sûre...
    bloodborne posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:57 PM
    misterpixel posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
    La jaquette on dirait du photoshop, septembre c'est du bon sinon
    ryoporterbridges posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
    Pas terrible
    niflheim posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
    Une box art qui rappelle celle de Metal Gear Solid V le charisme des persos en moins (la reine locuste )
    ashern posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:03 PM
    Franchement la présence de Myrrah sur la pochette me semble peu crédible.

    Ce personnage est mort. Je ne vois pas pourquoi elle serait dedans.
    xslayer750 posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:06 PM
    link49 Oui je suis de ton avis, mais comme tu le dis ça reste un titre. Même constat pour The Last of Us Part 2 même si le titre est voulu, je trouve ça moche perso. Un "The Last of Us 2" claqué bien plus je trouve
    octobar posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:08 PM
    spawnini c'est ce que je me suis dit wallah
    onihanzo posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Putain le chara design du malaise...
    biboys posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:15 PM
    La jaquettes ressemble à rien sérieux
    skuldleif posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:16 PM
    euh berk la tronche de kait en gros sur la jaquette (pourtant elle a une bonne dans le jeu mais la sur la jaquette ca va pas)
    octobar posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:20 PM
    t'en pense quoi Victornewman ?
    voxen posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:38 PM
    J'espère que c'est pas la vraie par ce que nous balancer Myrrah à la gueule comme ça, ça fait un peu mal
    victornewman posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:39 PM
    octobar c'est le même type d'inondation pour toi en ce moment ? :'(
    uit posted the 05/13/2019 at 01:47 PM
    Une Rumeur? c'est plûtot un leak...
