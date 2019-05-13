accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
18
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
maddox69
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
,
sebwoof
,
kurosama
,
aros
,
minx
,
gpx
,
diablo
,
diablass59
,
chester
,
marcus62
,
makotoniijima
,
link49
,
negan
,
aym
,
calishnikov
,
kamikaze1985
name :
Gears of War 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
The Coalition
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
432
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3fromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
rocan
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18167
visites since opening :
25093754
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Rumeur : Une date de sortie et une box pour Gears of War 5
Gears of War
Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Gears of War 5 :
Le jeu sortirait le 10 septembre prochain. Voici ce qui serait sa box :
Plus qu'à attendre une officialisation...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/possible-leaked-gears-5-box-art-and-release-date-september-10th.116646
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:15 PM by
link49
comments (
34
)
edarn
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:19 PM
Moué, pas super "epic" comme cover.
link49
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:20 PM
J'ai hâte. J'ai adoré le 4. J'espère qu'il sera encore mieux que son prédécesseur...
kamina
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:21 PM
La jaquette n'est pas foufou. Par contre le 10 septembre me semble être une bonne date histoire d'ouvrir les festivités de fin d'année.
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:23 PM
omg ce serait top en septembre
Jolie jaquette
qui fait penser à un meilleur scénario/histoire que le 4 avec kate et ses origines.
nobleswan
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:25 PM
Clairement une jaquette qui montre que le jeu va être porté sur le scénario. Sinon putain si c'est vraiment le 10 Septembre
aros
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:26 PM
Beurk ! C'est cracra poubelle...
nakata
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:38 PM
La jaquette fait pas envie ...
xslayer750
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:38 PM
J'aime pas trop la jaquette x)
Tiens d'ailleurs on sait pourquoi le "of war" a disparu ?
octobar
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:39 PM
cette tâche de sang de fond de culotte..
crimson7
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:43 PM
J'aime bien, ça change des précédentes jaquettes, même si je pense qu'elle est fausse à cause du titre.
Mais il me tarde trop de pouvoir le faire et d'enfin en apprendre plus sur les différents points laisser en suspens depuis le 2, septembre serait parfait.
link49
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:44 PM
Xslayer750
Voici ce qu'a déclaré Rod Fergusson : "Gears of War est toujours le nom de la franchise, mais maintenant que nous développons une famille de produits, il était plus logique de raccourcir les titres - Gears Pop, Gears Tactics & Gears 5. De plus, nous l'appelons toujours simplement Gears. C'est bien mieux pour simplifier." J'espère que ça t'éclairera...
monz666
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:47 PM
Pas le 10 septembre svp j'ai une soutenance le 20
Sinon la jaquette est moche au possible .
guiguif
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:48 PM
Ils auraient pu au moins mettre le titre en bas que collé en haut
xslayer750
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:50 PM
link49
Oui merci c'est plus clair maintenant
link49
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:52 PM
Xslayer750
De rien.
Personnellement, je trouve Gears of War 5 comme titre meilleur, mais ça reste un titre...
battleburne
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:53 PM
osef de la boite l important c' est le contenu pas le contenant
battleburne
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:54 PM
on a beau cracher sur ms, y a pas mieux que gears en tps
octobar
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
battleburne
t'énerves pas va
spawnini
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
octobar
Kait a ces raniania dans cet épisode
link49
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:56 PM
Battleburne
Niveau multi en tout cas, c'est une valeur sûre...
bloodborne
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:57 PM
misterpixel
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
La jaquette on dirait du photoshop, septembre c'est du bon sinon
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
Pas terrible
niflheim
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 12:59 PM
Une box art qui rappelle celle de
Metal Gear Solid V
le charisme des persos en moins (la reine locuste
)
ashern
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:03 PM
Franchement la présence de Myrrah sur la pochette me semble peu crédible.
Ce personnage est mort. Je ne vois pas pourquoi elle serait dedans.
xslayer750
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:06 PM
link49
Oui je suis de ton avis, mais comme tu le dis ça reste un titre. Même constat pour The Last of Us Part 2 même si le titre est voulu, je trouve ça moche perso. Un "The Last of Us 2" claqué bien plus je trouve
octobar
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:08 PM
spawnini
c'est ce que je me suis dit wallah
onihanzo
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:11 PM
Putain le chara design du malaise...
biboys
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:15 PM
La jaquettes ressemble à rien sérieux
skuldleif
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:16 PM
euh berk la tronche de kait en gros sur la jaquette (pourtant elle a une bonne dans le jeu mais la sur la jaquette ca va pas)
octobar
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:20 PM
t'en pense quoi
Victornewman
?
voxen
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:38 PM
J'espère que c'est pas la vraie par ce que nous balancer Myrrah à la gueule comme ça, ça fait un peu mal
victornewman
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:39 PM
octobar
c'est le même type d'inondation pour toi en ce moment ? :'(
uit
posted
the 05/13/2019 at 01:47 PM
Une Rumeur? c'est plûtot un leak...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Jolie jaquette qui fait penser à un meilleur scénario/histoire que le 4 avec kate et ses origines.
Tiens d'ailleurs on sait pourquoi le "of war" a disparu ?
Mais il me tarde trop de pouvoir le faire et d'enfin en apprendre plus sur les différents points laisser en suspens depuis le 2, septembre serait parfait.
Sinon la jaquette est moche au possible .
Personnellement, je trouve Gears of War 5 comme titre meilleur, mais ça reste un titre...
Ce personnage est mort. Je ne vois pas pourquoi elle serait dedans.