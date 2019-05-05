Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
5
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18136
visites since opening : 24946976
link49 > blog
all
Achat Ps4 : En attendant Persona 5 The Royal et Persona 5 S
Achats


J'ai reçu hier les derniers Persona Dancing :



Voici les jeux Ps4 que je possède actuellement :



Je l'ai eu à 59.99 euros sur Amazon...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:22 AM by link49
    comments (18)
    negan posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:37 AM
    Il est ou ton article ?
    spawnini posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:37 AM
    killia posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:38 AM
    J'ai même pas eu le temps de lire l'article
    Qu'est ce qu'il s'est passé ??
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:40 AM
    Negan Aucune idée. Vois ça avec un modérateur, j'étais parti à la salle de sport...
    misterpixel posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:47 AM
    Là où il devait être, à la décharge.
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:50 AM
    Killia Aucune idée. Mais tant pis...
    negan posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:50 AM
    misterpixel ''Là où il devait être, à la décharge.''

    Il irait foutre quoi son article dans la communauté CaroJuju?
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:51 AM
    Negan Ça veut dire qu'il a aussi fini sur ce site : https://playerstation.fr/ C'est triste...
    sephi88 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:52 AM
    Quel dommage, c’était vraiment un article de qualitay comme toi seul sait les faire, il avait le potentiel de tenir en haleine Gamekyo toute la journée...
    negan posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:52 AM
    link49 OMAGAD CETTE CARTOUCHE

    Je te connaissais pas aussi tranchant
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:54 AM
    Negan J'arrêterais là par contre, parce que j'ai pas envie que ça dégénère non plus. Passons à autre chose...
    negan posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:54 AM
    link49 Je pense que la modération doit avoir une bonne raison , dans le fond ce n'est pas bien grave
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 09:57 AM
    Negan Oui, mais je m'en remettrais...
    birmou posted the 05/05/2019 at 10:01 AM
    link49 negan bordel ce tabassage en règle
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 10:02 AM
    Birmou Pardon, j'avoues juste que la perche était trop grande, comme la tentation...
    misterpixel posted the 05/05/2019 at 10:04 AM
    link49 Ton blog est une décharge tout comme le contenu de l'ensemble de tes articles (souvent, aller je suis gentil), mais parfois tu te surpasse tellement pour proposer des articles poubelles au nom de ton quota qu'ils doivent être déportés vers une autre décharge. Arrête un peu de faire mine de pas comprendre pourquoi ils ont mis en corbeille ton article.

    Ton article n'avait non seulement aucune information mais surtout était complètement absurde dans le sens où tu viens nous raconter que tu avais jamais vu un jeu recevoir des notes basses et élevés à la fois, arrête de rédiger si t'es aussi déconnecté que ça du JV.

    Faut pas te frustrer après, c'est pas moi qui l'ai déplacé.
    link49 posted the 05/05/2019 at 10:05 AM
    Oups, je crois bien que j'ai visé juste avec mon lien apparemment. Enfin bref...
    misterpixel posted the 05/05/2019 at 10:06 AM
    Tu ferais mieux de créer ton site pour nous soulager ici d'ailleurs, prends exemple puisque tu pub gentillement le miens. (merci au passage)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre